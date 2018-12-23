Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 132.25 million shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices CDS Tightens 25 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 15/03/2018 – AMD Propels Tear-Free Gameplay Beyond the PC with Support for Radeon FreeSync™ Technology in Select Xbox One Consoles; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO says growth is coming from gaming and data centers, not the crypto frenzy; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices 1Q Net $81M; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS WAS SHOWN TO SIGNIFICANTLY SLOW LOSS OF VISUAL FUNCTION IN PRECLINICAL MODEL OF DRY AMD

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 132.25M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – AMD Appoints Graphics Software Architecture Leader Jeffrey Cheng to Corporate Fellow; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 13/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Processors: Ultimate Desktop CPUs for High-Performance Computing Available April 19 Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 01/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Long-term Preclinical Efficacy Data on ADVM-022 Gene Therapy in Wet AMD; 26/04/2018 – AMD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $693.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 17.50M shares, valued at $22.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 23,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,200 shares, and has risen its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 selling transactions for $499.00 million activity. Norrod Forrest Eugene had sold 205,260 shares worth $4.00 million. Su Lisa T sold $2.62 million worth of stock or 125,000 shares. Shares for $801,684 were sold by KUMAR DEVINDER on Wednesday, August 29. On Friday, June 22 the insider ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT sold $1.18M. 624 shares valued at $12,418 were sold by SMITH DARLA M on Thursday, November 15. Another trade for 133,420 shares valued at $2.60M was sold by WOLIN HARRY A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 321,156 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 56.24M shares stake. Tci Wealth accumulated 2,387 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 11,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mariner has invested 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 312 shares. Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Quantres Asset Mgmt holds 52,400 shares. Rampart Investment Management Lc has invested 0% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Charter Tru, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 9,191 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 17,174 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 152,250 shares in its portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 8,898 shares. Intersect Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 8,800 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMD’s profit will be $59.96M for 70.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 35 analysts covering Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 34% are positive. Advanced Micro had 152 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, April 13 with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt given on Tuesday, September 11. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Wednesday, June 20 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, June 4 by Robert W. Baird. As per Sunday, June 10, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 15 with “Buy”. Susquehanna maintained the shares of AMD in report on Thursday, April 26 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, August 25.