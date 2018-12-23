Among 5 analysts covering Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Coca-Cola HBC had 12 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 8 by Shore Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, August 6. The stock of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, December 11 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by Shore Capital. The stock of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, December 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 11 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 10. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Deutsche Bank. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 11. See Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) latest ratings:

12/12/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

11/12/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2650.00 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2050.00 New Target: GBX 2650.00 Upgrade

08/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 New Target: GBX 2850.00 Maintain

11/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2900.00 Maintain

23/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

17/08/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 2700.00 New Target: GBX 2950.00 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

06/08/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 3000.00 Maintain

Advisor Partners Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) stake by 14.47% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisor Partners Llc acquired 12,985 shares as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)’s stock rose 7.67%. The Advisor Partners Llc holds 102,711 shares with $5.48M value, up from 89,726 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc. now has $226.93B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.92. About 55.41M shares traded or 199.46% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 15.57% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.57% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Redefines Mobile Workforce Management with Comprehensive Solution; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 23/04/2018 – Telecoms Slightly Higher Before Verizon Earnings — Telecoms Roundup; 15/05/2018 – CNBC Exclusive: CNBC Transcript: Verizon Chairman & CEO Lowell McAdam Speaks with CNBC’s David Faber Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Verizon Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VZ); 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 20/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: DOJ is investigating AT&T, Verizon, and GSMA for possible collusion in thwarting eSIM technology that would; 12/05/2018 – NOTICE TO DISREGARD — Verizon Communications

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “12/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buy Verizon For The Retirement Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon -2% on downgrade, “priced at a premium” – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Telecom Sector: JPMorgan Downgrades Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Upgrades AT&T (NYSE:T) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.21, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold VZ shares while 569 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 651 raised stakes. 2.57 billion shares or 0.19% more from 2.56 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 5.33M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorporation holds 0.75% or 229,454 shares. Huber Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 11,200 shares. Mechanics National Bank Department reported 0.75% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nottingham Advisors has 0.05% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gulf Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited invested in 0.88% or 1.39M shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.65% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Cullinan Associate Inc owns 0.49% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 127,085 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.39% stake. Paradigm Fincl Advsrs Ltd holds 7,438 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0.08% or 17,136 shares. Interocean Cap Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 9,395 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 512,792 shares for 1.37% of their portfolio. Maple Capital Management Inc accumulated 124,049 shares or 1.49% of the stock. Perkins Coie Tru holds 12,174 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio.

Among 6 analysts covering Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Verizon Communications had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 24 by JP Morgan. As per Tuesday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, October 24 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of VZ in report on Monday, December 3 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, December 12. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, July 25 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Moffett Nathanson to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 4.

Another recent and important Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) news was published by Fool.Co.Uk which published an article titled: “Why I’d buy this FTSE 100 dividend champ to protect against a no-deal Brexit – Motley Fool UK” on November 22, 2018.