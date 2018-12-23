Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) stake by 3.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 12,464 shares as Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX)’s stock declined 15.35%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 361,081 shares with $25.21 million value, down from 373,545 last quarter. Six Flags Entmt Corp New now has $4.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 1.56 million shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 8.30% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 22/03/2018 – SIX FLAGS & RIVERSIDE PARTNER WITH TURNER TO OFFER NEW ATTRACTI; 22/05/2018 – World’s Largest Loop Coaster Opens at Six Flags Great America; 06/04/2018 – Six Flags to Open the First Six Flags-branded Theme Park in Qiddiya, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags Great Adventure to Celebrate First-Ever Autism Day on May 3; 24/04/2018 – New Six Flags Parks to be Located in Nanjing, China; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH SIX FLAGS TO OPEN FIRST SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: 1Q Attendance Up 27%; 03/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) had an increase of 2.32% in short interest. AXTI’s SI was 4.25M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.32% from 4.15M shares previously. With 628,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Axt Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s short sellers to cover AXTI’s short positions. The SI to Axt Inc’s float is 12.25%. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.06. About 452,911 shares traded or 4.34% up from the average. AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) has declined 46.55% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.55% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTI News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AXT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTI); 25/04/2018 – AXT 1Q EPS 7c; 24/04/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 33% to 7 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT: Demand Remains Soli; 14/05/2018 – Eam Investors LLC Exits Position in AXT; 14/03/2018 AXT Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – AXT INC – COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA; 24/05/2018 – AXT Short-Interest Ratio Rises 63% to 10 Days; 11/04/2018 – AXT Completes First Phase of New Factory in Dingxing, China; 24/05/2018 – AXT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.29, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold AXT, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 21.31 million shares or 2.27% less from 21.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 121,261 shares. State Street owns 653,261 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 115 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0% or 10,889 shares. Amer has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Morgan Stanley invested in 229,107 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 85,823 shares. Brinker accumulated 29,974 shares. One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) for 85,506 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 262 shares. Geode Capital Lc has 375,811 shares. Bankshares Of America Corporation De reported 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI). Northern Tru Corp holds 429,820 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI).

AXT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company has market cap of $158.64 million. The firm makes its semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. It has a 11.98 P/E ratio. It offers semi-insulating gallium with arsenic substrates, which are used for applications in power amplifiers for wireless devices, and transistors and solar cells for drones.

More notable recent AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “U.S. solar takes hit from Trump tariffs – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AXTI -15% after cutting Q1 revenue guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “AXT, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2018. More interesting news about AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AXT, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AXT Inc. (AXTI) CEO Morris Young on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Six Flags Entertainment Stock Climbed 13.9% in November – The Motley Fool” on December 05, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in DXC Technology, Patterson Companies, Lumentum, DSW, Agios Pharmaceuticals, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation New â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “China New Borun (BORN) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on December 20, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The 6 Most Shorted NYSE Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 86.67% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SIX’s profit will be $23.64M for 46.80 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.16 actual earnings per share reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.04% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Six Flags Entertainment had 7 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of SIX in report on Monday, July 9 to “Market Perform” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Friday, July 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) rating on Thursday, July 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $72 target.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Prospect Capital Corporation stake by 1.71 million shares to 14.94 million valued at $15.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD) stake by 24,525 shares and now owns 524,708 shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) was raised too.