Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio has no change, as only 415 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 442 decreased and sold equity positions in Mondelez International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 1.04 billion shares, down from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Mondelez International Inc in top ten positions decreased from 15 to 12 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 46 Reduced: 396 Increased: 317 New Position: 98.

Lindsell Train Ltd holds 28.21% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. for 28.98 million shares. First Trust Bank Ltd. owns 105,300 shares or 9.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trian Fund Management L.P. has 7.82% invested in the company for 18.82 million shares. The Bahamas-based Holowesko Partners Ltd. has invested 6.13% in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd., a Hong Kong-based fund reported 3.53 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.68. About 17.48 million shares traded or 121.13% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) has risen 2.93% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.63 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $915.92 million for 16.14 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.61% EPS growth.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arla Foods to Acquire Kraft-Branded Cheese Business in Middle East and Africa from Mondelez International – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/13/2018: EROS, MDLZ, LB – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Mondelez International, Cypress Semiconductor, Principal Financial Group, HubSpot, SS&C Technologies, and Quaker Chemical â€” Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MondelÄ“z International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 per Share – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. The company has market cap of $59.14 billion. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. It has a 18.16 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

