Alexandria Capital Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 9.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alexandria Capital Llc sold 24,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.29% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 231,158 shares of the central company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24M, down from 255,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alexandria Capital Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 21.01M shares traded or 200.33% up from the average. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 47.38% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO (NOT STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY); 17/04/2018 – Verifone Makes History with Payment Industry’s First AES DUKPT Key Management Implementation; 16/05/2018 – AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC – THERE HAVE BEEN AN ADDITIONAL 11 NON-SERIOUS AES IN ASPIRO, ALL DETERMINED TO BE NOT TREATMENT-RELATED; 08/05/2018 – AES FLUENCE TARGETING 2.5 GW OF ENERGY STORAGE PROJECTS; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q REV. $656M, EST. $596.7M; 23/03/2018 – ELETROPAULO RECEBEU PROPOSTA DA ENEL SOBRE INVEST INDIRETO AES; 13/03/2018 – Ampt String Optimizers Utilized by Rosendin Electric to Repower Utility-Scale PV System; 22/03/2018 – Aldevron Selects AES, Begins Construction of Cleanrooms in $30 Million GMP Plasmid Facility; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET INCOME R$54.8M, EST. R$95.0M; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AES – 03/06/2018 12:05 PM

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 46.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 877,491 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.75M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $253.70M, up from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57 million shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES AT BOTTOM OF YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW RANGE; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $13.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 361,515 shares to 4.74M shares, valued at $255.88 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More important recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Baird: What Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)’s Renewed Deal With Distributor McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Means For Both Companies – Benzinga”, Seekingalpha.com published: “McKesson: A Solid Company With Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen adding 134 jobs in Louisville as part of $13M expansion – Louisville – Louisville Business First” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Among 20 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, October 10. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 7 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Thursday, September 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9 target. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, October 24. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, April 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 27. As per Tuesday, July 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, January 6 by Raymond James. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Mizuho. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, October 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold AES shares while 149 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 607.21 million shares or 2.03% less from 619.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 30,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Shell Asset Management Co, a Netherlands-based fund reported 45,615 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Gotham Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.12M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 108,147 shares. Mackenzie reported 246,010 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 110,843 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 188,663 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg reported 0.03% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Cap Ca holds 0.57% or 311,787 shares. Tcw reported 10.11 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.16% or 38,000 shares in its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 82 shares.

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.37 EPS, down 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AES’s profit will be $245.04 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering AES Corporation (NYSE:AES), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. AES Corporation had 24 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, September 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Monday, February 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, December 13 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 4 by Barclays Capital. The company was initiated on Wednesday, November 4 by Wolfe Research. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, November 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, September 10 report.