Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 77.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,279 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.29 million, up from 2,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500.

Bruni J V & Company increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bruni J V & Company bought 2,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 234,065 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.00M, up from 231,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bruni J V & Company who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 1.56M shares traded or 137.69% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 49.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q AUM $831B, EST. $827.85B; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold AMG shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 45.26 million shares or 4.72% less from 47.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cardinal Capital Mgmt Ct holds 0.58% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 135,420 shares. Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 9,849 are held by Utah Retirement Systems. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.21% or 20,324 shares. Qs Lc stated it has 649 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh has 1,478 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap stated it has 6,315 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mngmt accumulated 28,213 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Amer State Bank has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Laurion Mgmt LP stated it has 4,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 19,340 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. 10,979 were reported by Scotia Capital. Huntington Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 8,693 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc reported 31,245 shares.

Bruni J V & Company, which manages about $542.07M and $617.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 10,614 shares to 511,967 shares, valued at $44.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (NYSE:BAM) by 11,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Since November 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $454,213 activity. The insider Churchill Dwight D. sold 2,034 shares worth $224,818.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $335.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,263 shares to 73,034 shares, valued at $14.70M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Msci Acwi Ex (CWI) by 58,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,210 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $39.04 million activity. Another trade for 9,500 shares valued at $2.29M was sold by Williamson Stephen. $31.07 million worth of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) shares were sold by CASPER MARC N. 1,100 shares valued at $277,176 were sold by Jacks Tyler on Tuesday, December 4.

