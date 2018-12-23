Affinity Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corporation (CE) by 7.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,936 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.80M, down from 92,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $86.89. About 25.29 million shares traded or 1266.50% up from the average. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 15.23% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Net $363M; 26/03/2018 – Celanese Announces Charges on Engineered Materials Product Shipments; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR® Capacity Expansion at its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 18/04/2018 – Celanese Corporation Increases Dividend 17 Percent and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 16/05/2018 – CELANESE PRICE INCREASES FOR LONG-FIBER THERMOPLASTIC PRODUCTS; 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 16/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Price Increases for Long-Fiber Thermoplastic Products; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Capital Deployment Plans at Investor Day

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Energy Management Llc (EEQ) by 5.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 47,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.24% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 905,945 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.89 million, down from 953,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Energy Management Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.51 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 6.40 million shares traded or 258.18% up from the average. Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) has declined 11.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical EEQ News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS FOCUSED ON EXECUTION OF LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO HIRE RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADA GAS ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 09/04/2018 – SIZE SET: Enbridge C$750m 60NC10 Fxd-to-Floating Rate Sub Notes; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell Stakes in Renewable Projects for C$1.75 Billion; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE; 27/04/2018 – Enbridge says expects Superior Terminal to resume normal ops by end of day

More news for Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Equifax, Celanese, McKesson, ManpowerGroup, NewMarket, and Phillips 66 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s article titled: “Celanese Corp. (CE) to Replace Express Scripts (ESRX) in S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” and published on December 19, 2018 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.31, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 27 investors sold CE shares while 133 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 120.88 million shares or 0.39% more from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Holding Ag owns 3,292 shares. Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 126 shares. Amer State Bank holds 41,146 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 0.05% or 1.73M shares. Stevens Mngmt Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,032 shares. Smithfield holds 0% or 200 shares. Putnam Invests holds 0.07% or 279,953 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 8,672 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Delaware-based fund reported 300 shares. Shamrock Asset Lc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Destination Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.02% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 559 shares or 0% of the stock. United Ser Automobile Association reported 38,502 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 2.73% or 3.76M shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.44 EPS, up 23.23% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CE’s profit will be $326.36 million for 8.90 P/E if the $2.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.96 actual EPS reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.57% negative EPS growth.

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $758.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 45,711 shares to 138,845 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 52,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Among 21 analysts covering Celanese (NYSE:CE), 14 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Celanese had 91 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) rating on Friday, January 26. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $113 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 18 by Citigroup. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 17. RBC Capital Markets maintained Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) on Monday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, November 30. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, January 29. As per Monday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) earned “Positive” rating by Susquehanna on Friday, July 1. Alembic maintained it with “Sell” rating and $8200 target in Monday, July 24 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of CE in report on Wednesday, March 21 with “Overweight” rating.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 8,669 shares to 125,092 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Among 4 analysts covering Enbridge Energy Management LLC (NYSE:EEQ), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Enbridge Energy Management LLC has $31 highest and $12.0 lowest target. $22.67’s average target is 0.00% above currents $0 stock price. Enbridge Energy Management LLC had 14 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Thursday, February 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 3. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Sunday, August 20. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, January 11. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. (NYSE:EEQ) earned “Buy” rating by Ladenburg Thalmann on Tuesday, November 1. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, October 29 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Wednesday, July 20.