Martingale Asset Management LP decreased Consolidated Edison (ED) stake by 19.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 77,091 shares as Consolidated Edison (ED)’s stock rose 2.94%. The Martingale Asset Management LP holds 324,622 shares with $24.73 million value, down from 401,713 last quarter. Consolidated Edison now has $24.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 3.54 million shares traded or 50.00% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has declined 6.31% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – CON EDISON IS NOT ASSOCIATED WITH TRC CAPITAL, ITS MINI-TENDER OFFER OR MINI-TENDER OFFER DOCUMENTATION

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) is expected to pay $0.50 on Jan 31, 2019. (NYSE:MITT) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.50 dividend. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc’s current price of $15.97 translates into 3.13% yield. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 14, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $15.97. About 748,207 shares traded or 380.83% up from the average. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) has declined 7.83% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share

Martingale Asset Management LP increased Milacron Holdings Corp stake by 25,809 shares to 101,570 valued at $2.06 million in 2018Q3. It also upped On Semiconductor Co (ONNN) stake by 19,755 shares and now owns 231,579 shares. Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 1.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.8 per share. ED’s profit will be $246.07M for 25.30 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -49.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.22, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ED shares while 223 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 174.11 million shares or 2.02% less from 177.70 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 517 shares. Round Table Ltd Company reported 6,942 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 39,462 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 49,757 shares. Geller Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 5,735 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mgmt holds 5,175 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. 209 are owned by Exchange Capital Mgmt. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,818 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4.06 million shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0.12% or 815,094 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 18,300 shares. Peoples Fincl holds 4,128 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd has invested 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Since June 30, 2018, it had 44 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $139,193 activity. 53 shares were bought by Sanchez Robert, worth $3,901. 25 shares were bought by Muccilo Robert, worth $1,974 on Friday, August 31. 51 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $4,053 were bought by Shukla Saumil P. HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,290 worth of stock. 7 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares with value of $538 were bought by OATES JOSEPH P. On Saturday, June 30 McAvoy John bought $4,711 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 64 shares. Another trade for 54 shares valued at $4,292 was made by Moore Elizabeth D on Sunday, September 30.

Among 9 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. Consolidated Edison had 13 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, September 21 by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Monday, November 5 by Evercore. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $81 target in Tuesday, September 11 report. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, September 17. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, November 19 with “Equal-Weight”. Citigroup maintained Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) rating on Tuesday, October 16. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $80 target. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 16 with “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 26 with “Buy”.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “How Safe Is Consolidated Edison’s Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Con Edison Now # 2 Solar Energy Producer in North America – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consolidated Edison: Is The Surge Toward Safety And Income Threatened By Wildfires? – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy: A Reliable Performer Investing Sluggishly – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company has market cap of $459.03 million. The firm invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It has a 8.92 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity.