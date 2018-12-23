Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (TRMB) by 11.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 23,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,524 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.58 million, up from 197,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.45 million shares traded or 94.98% up from the average. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has declined 12.77% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – CO EXPECTS VIEWPOINT TO CONTRIBUTE APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN OF NON-GAAP REVENUE IN 2019; 22/03/2018 – Trimble Introduces Tekla 2018 BIM Software Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Trimble ‘BBB-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised to Negative; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Trimble’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa3; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 13.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 102,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.71% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 858,938 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $195.97 million, up from 756,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.10B market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $8.61 during the last trading session, reaching $244.43. About 2.39 million shares traded or 156.43% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 26.07% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.07% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$1.61; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 04/05/2018 – NetEase Cloud Music and Big Hit Entertainment team up to launch BTS’ song catalog; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE 1Q REV. $2.26B, EST. $2.20B; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 08/03/2018 – MMORPG Crusaders of Light Launches on Steam with New Server and Major Content Update; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $287.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) by 47,889 shares to 93,072 shares, valued at $1.85 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ao Smith Corp. (NYSE:AOS) by 73,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,100 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold TRMB shares while 123 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 214.68 million shares or 1.80% less from 218.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.33% or 34,445 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 60,000 shares. 5,796 are owned by Private Advisor Group Ltd. Numerixs Techs Inc accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group Inc has 0.01% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 15,490 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). 159,530 were accumulated by Elk Creek Partners Limited. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0% or 4,201 shares in its portfolio. Summit Creek Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Victory Capital Mngmt reported 1.31M shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 36,820 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company invested 0.03% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More news for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “Trimble (TRMB) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on December 01, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IJK, TFX, LW, TRMB – Nasdaq” and published on November 30, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 18 analysts covering Trimble Navigation Limited (NASDAQ:TRMB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Trimble Navigation Limited had 43 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The stock of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 9 by Oppenheimer. On Friday, October 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, September 25. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, October 5 with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer initiated Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) rating on Thursday, December 10. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $32 target. The stock of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) earned “Neutral” rating by Northcoast on Friday, January 13. JP Morgan downgraded Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) on Tuesday, June 28 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Oppenheimer. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Hold” rating and $20 target in Wednesday, August 5 report.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $3.71 million activity. The insider MATTHEWS DARRYL R sold $89,308. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $29,333 was sold by PAINTER ROBERT G. 30,000 shares were sold by Janow Merit E, worth $1.24 million on Monday, August 27. 14,292 shares were sold by KIRKLAND JAMES A, worth $562,676 on Monday, December 3.

Among 20 analysts covering NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NetEase had 57 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 17 by Benchmark. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Nomura. The stock of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) earned “Sell” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, February 27. Jefferies maintained the shares of NTES in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, August 10 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, May 17 by Daiwa Securities. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 25 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 22 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 25.

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is NetEase Selling Its Online Comics to Bilibili? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “If Youâ€™re Dying to Own BIDU Stock, Consider This ETF Instead – Investorplace.com” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “NetEase Eases Into A Decent Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NetEase Is A Chinese Hedge Against New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NetEase +7% as China approves first games – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.