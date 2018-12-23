Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 298.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 43,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,196 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.71 million, up from 14,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80M shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – The use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payments system is “troubling,” Kathy Bessant, Bank of America’s chief technical officer, said Thursday; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 14/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 08/03/2018 – SEC SAYS SETTLED CHARGES WITH MERRILL LYNCH OVER ALLEGED UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF CHINA-BASED ISSUER -STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 10.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 38,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 317,501 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.43M, down from 355,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in The Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Sets New Environmental Sustainability Goals for 2030; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Procter & Gamble’s Aa3 Rating Following Announced Acquisition Of Merck’s Consumer Health Business; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 09/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 18/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Co expected to post earnings of 98 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, January 3. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, January 26 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Saturday, September 5 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 26. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, August 25. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 16. The rating was upgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Friday, January 29. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 84,424 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Ltd Co. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Limited Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Afam Cap reported 267,436 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt holds 1.87% or 337,444 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.1% or 35,778 shares. Wright Serv Inc has 1.56% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 144,837 shares. Rampart Inv Management Comm Ltd Company has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 24,264 shares. Founders Securities Limited Liability Com owns 21,289 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.61% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 54,546 were reported by Jump Trading Ltd Com. Marco Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Willingdon Wealth Management reported 20,308 shares. Swedbank owns 6.37M shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 1.87% stake.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BofAML tops 2018 IPO league tables – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BAC: Banks Are Losing Their Advantage Due To Rising Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on October 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Bank of America shakes up management roles – Charlotte Business Journal” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Banking Roundup: Wells Fargo fires district managers over improper sales practicesâ€¦ BofA shakes up management – New York Business Journal” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Of America: When The Dust Settles, This Bank Is Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 17, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. 1,463 shares valued at $131,509 were sold by Posada Juan Fernando on Friday, November 2. On Wednesday, August 22 Coombe Gary A sold $242,298 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 2,901 shares. 30,000 shares were sold by Taylor David S, worth $2.78 million on Monday, November 12. Shares for $3.18 million were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. Moeller Jon R also sold $904,795 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Magesvaran Suranjan sold 3,227 shares worth $269,526.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Blue-Chip Stocks That Could Break Their Bull Trend – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble: Buy at the High? – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G president to help lead health care firm – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Amer holds 1.7% or 6.17M shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt accumulated 71,892 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Accuvest Global Advisors has 8,861 shares. Rand Wealth owns 118,140 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) reported 7,206 shares. 722,779 were reported by Tremblant Capital. Evercore Wealth Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 75,693 shares. Clean Yield Gp Inc owns 47,775 shares. Mraz Amerine Assoc, California-based fund reported 4,184 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc holds 97,893 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 147,689 shares. New England Rech And holds 12,396 shares. 56,292 are held by Advisor Ptnrs Limited.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.