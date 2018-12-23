Agf Investments Has Raised Wpx Energy (WPX) Position; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering ITV plc (LON:ITV)

Among 10 analysts covering ITV PLC (LON:ITV), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ITV PLC had 46 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 18 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Liberum Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, August 13. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 17 by Liberum Capital. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of ITV plc (LON:ITV) earned “Buy” rating by Shore Capital on Wednesday, November 7. The rating was maintained by Liberum Capital on Monday, July 9 with “Buy”. See ITV plc (LON:ITV) latest ratings:

Agf Investments Inc increased Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) stake by 4.29% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Agf Investments Inc acquired 75,095 shares as Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX)’s stock declined 26.26%. The Agf Investments Inc holds 1.83M shares with $36.76M value, up from 1.75M last quarter. Wpx Energy Inc. now has $4.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.75M shares traded or 75.99% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has risen 0.87% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 05/04/2018 – WPX Energy to Host May 3 Webcast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold WPX shares while 109 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 384.07 million shares or 0.78% more from 381.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cushing Asset Limited Partnership owns 66,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assoc stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 146,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 3.99M shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 98,731 were accumulated by Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc. Hartford Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Chicago Equity has invested 0.05% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hbk Ltd Partnership has 207,111 shares. Penn Capital Mgmt Company holds 0.95% or 514,761 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 5.47M shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 75,459 shares. Cibc Ww Markets stated it has 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Capstone Inv Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 37,500 shares. Brenham Capital Limited Partnership invested in 4.99M shares.

Among 9 analysts covering WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. WPX Energy had 9 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, August 3. Raymond James upgraded it to “Strong Buy” rating and $30 target in Monday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 2 by Bank of America. SunTrust maintained WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating.

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.01 billion GBP. The Company’s Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It has a 12.06 P/E ratio. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix.