Aion (AION) increased 6.34% in less than 24 hours

Aion (AION) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $0.010592296 or 6.34% trading at $0.177624656. According to International Crypto Experts, Aion (AION) eyes $0.1953871216 target on the road to $0.394647111824844. AION last traded at Binance exchange. It had high of $0.178439448 and low of $0.1629176604 for December 22-23. The open was $0.16703236. About 14,596 AION worth $2,526 traded hands.

Aion (AION) is up 9.58% in the last 30 days from $0.1621 per coin. Its down -59.68% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.4405 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago AION traded at $2.13. Aion maximum coins available are 465.93M. AION uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 28/09/2017.

Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability.

The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges.