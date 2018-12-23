Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AVH) had an increase of 2% in short interest. AVH’s SI was 112,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2% from 110,100 shares previously. With 39,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares (NYSE:AVH)’s short sellers to cover AVH’s short positions. The SI to Avianca Holdings S.A. American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.87. About 154,081 shares traded or 76.24% up from the average. Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) has declined 40.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AVH News: 09/05/2018 – ADVENT INTERNATIONAL HIRED MORGAN STANLEY TO SELL ITS 30 PCT STAKE IN MILEAGE PROGRAM OF AIRLINE AVIANCA HOLDINGS; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avianca Holdings S.A.’s IDRs at ‘B’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL CAPACITY +5.2% Y/Y IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 AVIANCA HOLDINGS FEBRUARY CAPACITY UP 3.6%; 11/05/2018 – AVIANCA EXPECTS $2B IN CAPEX REDUCTION FROM NEGOTIATIONS: CEO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH RAISES AVIANCA HOLDINGS OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA TOTAL LOAD FACTOR 81.9% IN MARCH VS 79.8% YEAR EARLIER; 09/05/2018 – Advent Intl shopping its stake in Avianca mileage program; 12/04/2018 – AVIANCA SAYS TOTAL PASSENGER TRAFFIC +7.9% Y/Y IN MARCH

Air Products and Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) is expected to pay $1.10 on Feb 11, 2019. (NYSE:APD) shareholders before Dec 31, 2018 will receive the $1.10 dividend. Air Products and Chemicals Inc’s current price of $155.19 translates into 0.71% yield. Air Products and Chemicals Inc’s dividend has Jan 2, 2019 as record date. Nov 20, 2018 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $155.19. About 3.39 million shares traded or 180.49% up from the average. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has declined 2.42% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.42% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Among 7 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 9 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 14. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 27 report. As per Tuesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. Susquehanna maintained the shares of APD in report on Wednesday, August 1 with “Positive” rating. Citigroup maintained the shares of APD in report on Wednesday, July 11 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.35 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 38 investors sold Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares while 279 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 182.35 million shares or 0.57% less from 183.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 7.80M shares. Moreover, Cap Advsrs Limited has 0.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 336 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 1,671 shares. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability owns 2,553 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hendley & holds 2.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 27,423 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 4,731 shares stake. Duncker Streett & holds 0.34% or 8,990 shares. 1,711 are held by Beach Inv Counsel Pa. 10,651 were reported by Sumitomo Life Ins Company. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus owns 18,517 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Pennsylvania-based Coho Limited has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). The Illinois-based Whitnell & Com has invested 0.07% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. $3.20 million worth of stock was bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Monday, November 12.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cognizant Technology Solutions, Anadarko Petroleum, American Eagle Outfitters, MetLife, Groupon, and Air Products and Chemicals â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Steven Cohen Continues to Buy AT&T, Boston Scientific – GuruFocus.com” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Air Products And Chemicals A Buy? – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2018. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “Air Products Joins 150 Member Companies in Day of Understanding – Stockhouse” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Dividend Stock To Retire On: Air Products And Chemicals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2018.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.07 billion. The firm produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for clients in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing. It has a 22.89 P/E ratio. It also creates and makes equipment for air separation, hydrocarbon recovery and purification, natural gas liquefaction, and liquid helium and liquid hydrogen transport and storage.

Among 2 analysts covering Avianca Hldgs (NYSE:AVH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avianca Hldgs had 2 analyst reports since November 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 23. J.P. Morgan downgraded Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) rating on Friday, November 23. J.P. Morgan has “Hold” rating and $6.5000 target.