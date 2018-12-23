Dean Capital Management increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth (EQC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 21,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 83,526 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.68 million, up from 62,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in Equity Commonwealth for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.37. About 2.16 million shares traded or 184.07% up from the average. Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) has risen 12.63% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EQC News: 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q FFO 5c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Equity Commonwealth Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 14c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Equity Commonwealth, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EQC); 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY CASH NOI INCREASED 4.3%; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/05/2018 – Equity Commonwealth 1Q Rev $58.6M; 07/05/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH 1Q REV. $58.6M; 14/03/2018 – EQUITY COMMONWEALTH REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 14/03/2018 Equity Commonwealth Sets 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) (AKS) by 26.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 421,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.73M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $732.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.32. About 21.04M shares traded or 98.88% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 46.53% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.53% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on lmported Steel Under Section 232; 03/05/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Elected American Iron and Steel Institute Chairman; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – NEW AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE UNTIL MARCH 15, 2020; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/04/2018 – DJ AK Steel Holding Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKS)

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 353,654 shares to 172,746 shares, valued at $30.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (Put) (NYSE:AB) by 29,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,600 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $40,550 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $30,300 were bought by Newport Roger K on Tuesday, November 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AKS shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 203.84 million shares or 1.64% more from 200.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited reported 51,040 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 547,016 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag stated it has 0.02% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 7.06 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) stated it has 350,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares accumulated 0.01% or 305,631 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 9.83 million shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 0.15% or 394,532 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Bluecrest Cap Management, Guernsey-based fund reported 44,610 shares. Next Financial Grp Incorporated Inc holds 0.08% or 33,050 shares. Advisor Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 14,064 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Co has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Van Eck Assoc accumulated 0.01% or 304,870 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (NASDAQ:FRME) by 7,217 shares to 44,582 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,292 shares, and cut its stake in Columbia Property Trust Inc (NYSE:CXP).