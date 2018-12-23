Progressive Corp (PGR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.32, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 274 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 256 trimmed and sold stakes in Progressive Corp. The funds in our database now possess: 447.91 million shares, down from 449.60 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Progressive Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 20 to 20 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 217 Increased: 193 New Position: 81.

Akanthos Capital Management Llc increased Continental Resources Inc (CLR) stake by 100% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Akanthos Capital Management Llc acquired 50,000 shares as Continental Resources Inc (CLR)’s stock declined 23.98%. The Akanthos Capital Management Llc holds 100,000 shares with $6.83M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Continental Resources Inc now has $14.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.38. About 3.47M shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 3.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – STARTED CONSTRUCTION OF CRUDE OIL PIPELINE EXTENSION LINKING CORE OF MERGE PLAY TO SCOOP PIPELINE ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT

Since September 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $335,000 activity. $335,000 worth of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) was sold by Gould Gary E.

Among 15 analysts covering Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Continental Resources had 22 analyst reports since July 5, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Monday, October 15. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 9. On Thursday, November 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLR in report on Thursday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, September 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, September 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CLR in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold CLR shares while 116 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 4.97% less from 82.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ranger Investment Management Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 1,305 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 0.01% invested in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 29,103 shares. State Street Corporation reported 2.93 million shares stake. Raymond James & accumulated 572,410 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 14,338 shares. 113,514 were accumulated by Blair William Il. Shine Advisory Ser Inc owns 779 shares. Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 37,834 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares has invested 0.11% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Quantitative Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.14% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Great West Life Assurance Can has 48,572 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 9,878 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Swiss State Bank reported 300,056 shares. 142,509 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council.

More recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Applied Materials, Biogen, CyberArk, Electronic Arts, Marathon, Nike, NXP Semiconductors and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 21, 2018. Also 247Wallst.com published the news titled: “OPEC Likely to Cut Production: 4 Stocks to Buy – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 06, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Continental’s Top Tier Acreage Will Not Last Forever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 28, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 25.32% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.79 per share. PGR’s profit will be $577.37M for 15.01 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.94% negative EPS growth.

More news for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were recently published by: Benzinga.com, which released: “Progressive Corporation (The) (NYSE:PGR), Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Insurers Get Behind In-Cab Video Systems, Even If Drivers Don’t Always Want To – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. Investorplace.com‘s article titled: “10 High-Growth Stocks With Strong Fundamentals – Investorplace.com” and published on December 07, 2018 is yet another important article.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.42. About 7.33M shares traded or 97.28% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has risen 16.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial property-casualty insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $34.65 billion. The Company’s Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, mobile homes, watercraft, and snowmobiles.

Bonness Enterprises Inc holds 28.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation for 605,608 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 2.80 million shares or 16.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 14.38% invested in the company for 907,222 shares. The Illinois-based 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has invested 6.98% in the stock. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.