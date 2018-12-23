First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Akorn Inc (AKRX) by 203.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 89,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 68.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 133,049 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.73M, up from 43,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Akorn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 9.27M shares traded or 113.09% up from the average. Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has declined 86.27% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AKRX News: 03/05/2018 – FRESENIUS PROPOSED AKORN TO CONDUCT OWN PROBE; 27/04/2018 – AKORN SAYS BUYER USED PRETEXT TO RENEGE ON $4.3 BILIION OFFER; 24/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Rating On Akorn Inc. Still On Watch Developing; 04/04/2018 – GKB OPHTHALMICS LTD GKBO.BO SAYS CO APPOINTED A.J. NOEL T. DA SILVA AS CFO; 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Akorn, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (AKRX); 23/04/2018 – AKORN ASKS DELAWARE COURT TO REQUIRE FRESENIUS KABI TO FULFILL; 23/04/2018 – AKORN SAYS FRESENIUS’ ATTEMPT TO TERMINATE DEAL ON PRETEXT THAT FINDINGS FROM ONGOING INVESTIGATION ARE BREACH OF MERGER AGREEMENT “COMPLETELY WITHOUT MERIT”; 09/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Akorn, Inc. and Certain Officers – AKRX; 27/03/2018 – Fresenius spokesman says probe into target Akorn continues; 27/04/2018 – AKORN SAID FILING OF DRAFT ORDER OF LAST STEPS IN FTC REVIEW

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by 41.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 53,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,821 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.62M, up from 129,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 2.05M shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss/Shr $1.07; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $743.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,349 shares to 17,204 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,797 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. On Wednesday, November 21 the insider FROST RICHARD W bought $337,429. 6,000 shares were bought by KNISELY PHILIP, worth $222,865 on Thursday, August 16. $229,110 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M. Harrison Christopher Anthony also bought $149,147 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares. The insider ISABELLA PAUL bought 3,200 shares worth $101,635. Another trade for 16,900 shares valued at $497,828 was made by NOVICH NEIL S on Wednesday, November 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 42 investors sold BECN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 71.09 million shares or 0.30% less from 71.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Street reported 1.35 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 4,374 shares or 0% of the stock. Stifel invested in 0% or 25,619 shares. Marathon Capital invested in 19,135 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0% or 8,787 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 217 shares. Private Mgmt Grp stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings accumulated 0.09% or 325,870 shares. Highbridge Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Lc holds 103,725 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Girard Prtnrs Limited has 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bell Comml Bank owns 7,133 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 22,671 shares. 314,400 were accumulated by Clayton Dubilier & Rice Ltd Liability Corp.

