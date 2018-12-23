Albion Financial Group decreased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 9.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group sold 3,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.73% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 27,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.09M, down from 30,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $154.51. About 2.07M shares traded or 95.01% up from the average. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Will Pay $700 Million to Acquire Vitamin Maker Nutranext; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180921: The Clorox Company; HPH Specialized International Fund 1, LP; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 27/03/2018 – Hemet Valley Medical Center Implements Cutting-edge UV Technology to Enhance Patient Safety and Help Eradicate Healthcare-Associated Infections; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 19.5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 239,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.52M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 5.07 million shares traded or 50.25% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 29/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : JMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $58; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 15/03/2018 – That values Robinhood at $5.6 billion, the report said, citing sources. The valuation would more than quadruple Robinhood’s size and make the start-up worth just over a third of online brokerage E*Trade; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 06/03/2018 ETRADE FEB. PRELIM DARTS UP 5% VS JAN; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC), Expedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) – Data Is Creating A Faster, Smarter And Safer Class Of Retail Investorâ€”And They’re Turning To Real Estate – Benzinga” on November 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, ETFC, CVNA – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Wells Fargo’s (WFC) Reform Proposals Get Rejected by Fed – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “E-Trade (ETFC) Stock Moves -1.67%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Profitable Stocks Boasting Amazingly High Net Income Ratio – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 222,076 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 48,786 shares. Chase Invest Counsel reported 1.73% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability has 71,273 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tourbillon Prtnrs LP accumulated 300,000 shares or 1.69% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.09% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 6,100 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc Inc holds 0.96% or 286,390 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd owns 3.56M shares. Sun Life reported 721 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 60 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset LP has invested 0.05% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Avalon Advisors invested in 0.06% or 38,307 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). The Illinois-based Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.08% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 38,980 shares to 316,700 shares, valued at $8.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 184,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (Put) (NYSE:MA).

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.66 million activity. Pizzi Michael A. had bought 10,000 shares worth $516,735 on Friday, November 2. Simonich Brent bought $100,072 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, November 2. LAWSON RODGER A also bought $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares. The insider WEINREICH JOSHUA bought 5,725 shares worth $299,588.

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Hold” rating. Bank of America upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Monday, October 9 to “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Thursday, October 4 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, March 23. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of ETFC in report on Tuesday, January 10 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, October 30. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Wednesday, April 11 with “Buy”. SunTrust maintained E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) rating on Friday, January 26. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $65.0 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Suntrust Robinson on Tuesday, November 29. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7300 target in Monday, May 21 report.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox down on lowering FY2019 EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I Sold Clorox, Here Is When I Will Buy It Back – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Clorox Company – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clorox’s Shares Aren’t Cheap – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox Still Too Pricey – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.32 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.23 per share. CLX’s profit will be $168.50M for 29.26 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $51.04 million activity. 12,880 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares with value of $2.03M were sold by Barral Diego J. Rendle Linda J had sold 382 shares worth $56,657. Shares for $3.00M were sold by GARNER DENISE. Laszlo Matthew T had sold 13,485 shares worth $2.17M on Tuesday, November 20. Another trade for 12,880 shares valued at $1.86 million was sold by STEIN LAURA. Baker Jeff sold 3,694 shares worth $600,487.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley has 3.06 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% or 22,989 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap owns 35,273 shares. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sandy Spring Bancshares owns 4,405 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 692 are owned by Parkside Fin Fincl Bank Tru. Baxter Bros invested in 0.05% or 1,333 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd accumulated 2,976 shares. Moreover, Carroll Fincl Associate has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,134 shares. Vantage Inv Advsr owns 170 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp accumulated 4,008 shares. Parsec Financial Management, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,837 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 0.05% or 6,856 shares. Wallace Capital Mngmt invested in 15,202 shares. Community Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $739.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 8,950 shares to 212,535 shares, valued at $16.61M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Real Estate Select Sector Spdr by 10,227 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,441 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultrashort.