Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Alcentra Capital Corp (ABDC) by 20.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 84,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 316,993 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, down from 401,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Alcentra Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 49,237 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has declined 23.40% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 11,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 32,905 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.73 million, up from 21,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 2.25M shares traded or 25.22% up from the average. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.15; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $10.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 37,800 shares to 15,277 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 21,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,389 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Muzinich & Company, which manages about $22.20B and $410.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Cor by 138,411 shares to 1.92 million shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) to report earnings on March, 13. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 21.43% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ABDC’s profit will be $2.97M for 7.11 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Alcentra Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.