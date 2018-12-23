ARYZTA AG ZUERICH NAMEN -AKT SWITZERLAN (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) had a decrease of 14.27% in short interest. ARZTF’s SI was 1.42M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 14.27% from 1.66 million shares previously. It closed at $0.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since December 23, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) is expected to pay $0.18 on Jan 3, 2019. (NASDAQ:ABDC) shareholders before Dec 28, 2018 will receive the $0.18 dividend. Alcentra Capital Corp’s current price of $6.26 translates into 2.88% yield. Alcentra Capital Corp’s dividend has Dec 31, 2018 as record date. Dec 7, 2018 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 49,237 shares traded. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has declined 23.40% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A

ARYZTA AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies food products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked goods and morning goods, and savoury and other products. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $84.62 million. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and gas and oil services sector. It currently has negative earnings. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America.