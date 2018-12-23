Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 16.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd bought 130,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 929,114 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $116.87M, up from 798,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.80 million shares traded or 166.12% up from the average. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has declined 1.88% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE 1Q REV. $320.1M, EST. $317.6M; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (The) (MOS) by 25.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 36,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.57% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 110,015 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.57 million, down from 146,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 7.63M shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has risen 39.09% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 09/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : BMO RAISES TO $28 FROM $26; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Mosaic Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOS); 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes

Among 27 analysts covering The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. The Mosaic Company had 110 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Monday, April 11. As per Wednesday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. On Monday, August 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Wednesday, February 8. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MOS in report on Monday, October 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Friday, July 14. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, July 12. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold” on Friday, July 7.

More important recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Mosaic (MOS) Sees Phosphate Supply and Demand Tight Into 2019, Reasonably Bullish on Potash – Bloomberg, Citing CEO – StreetInsider.com” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “The Mosaic Company (MOS) CEO James O’Rourke Presents at Citi’s 2018 Basic Materials Brokers Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha”, Nasdaq.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows The Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Health Insurance Innovations, Stratasys, The Mosaic, Cardinal Health, and Plug Power Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic downgraded at J.P. Morgan on weaker 2019 phosphate outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 44 investors sold MOS shares while 158 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 270.90 million shares or 0.40% less from 272.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 113,077 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 177,696 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 28,136 shares. Financial Architects has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Lc accumulated 6,590 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 44,040 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa reported 72,413 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 5,380 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 139,785 shares. 647,723 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. 170,681 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Co. State Street Corp invested in 0.05% or 19.19M shares. Highlander Lc invested in 0.02% or 1,200 shares. Adage Prns Group Limited Liability invested in 0.65% or 9.00 million shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.19% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 61.76% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MOS’s profit will be $212.01 million for 12.98 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.67% negative EPS growth.

Kempner Capital Management Inc, which manages about $421.42 million and $156.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Ads (NYSE:BP) by 24,384 shares to 179,344 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell A Plc by 16,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,852 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $59,360 activity.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $12.17 million activity. Ryan Daniel J sold $1.20M worth of stock. Shigenaga Dean A sold 9,000 shares worth $1.17M. $1.28 million worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by MARCUS JOEL S. Moglia Peter M sold $623,350 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Monday, December 3. Freire Maria C had sold 3,000 shares worth $386,010 on Thursday, August 16. $938,175 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) was sold by Richardson Stephen on Tuesday, December 4.

Resolution Capital Ltd, which manages about $2.93B and $2.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Comwlth (NYSE:EQC) by 288,094 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $64.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG) by 466,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 978,603 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Among 9 analysts covering Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE:ARE), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. had 27 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, December 4 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Mizuho. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 21. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $113 target in Friday, July 8 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, November 6 with “Neutral”. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 22. JP Morgan upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) on Tuesday, October 13 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Mizuho. On Monday, December 3 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”.

More notable recent Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Alliant Energy switches from NYSE to Nasdaq stock exchange – Milwaukee Business Journal” on December 19, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: ABB, AGCO, AT&T, Broadcom, Caterpillar, Costco, First Solar, Lululemon, Roku, Verizon, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Livetradingnews.com published: “Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Liveried a Christmas Special Edition Supercar – Live Trading News” on December 23, 2018. More interesting news about Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Carriers Confront GM Shutdown – Benzinga” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “Global Stocks Sink, NYSE Closes, Les Moonves, Facebook – 5 Things You Must Know – TheStreet” with publication date: December 05, 2018.