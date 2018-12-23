Reliance Trust increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 3,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,532 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.24 million, up from 4,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 31/03/2018 – Be Patient on Tencent, Alibaba — Barron’s; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE NET PROFIT MARGIN WEAKENS TO 6.73 PCT FROM 7.20 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Top-Performing China Fund Manager Says Alibaba, YY, Look Cheap; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A (DLB) by 36.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 56,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,755 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.77M, down from 153,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $59.52. About 482,117 shares traded or 25.59% up from the average. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 10.18% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dolby Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLB); 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES

Reliance Trust, which manages about $643.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Sr (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 188 shares to 1,503 shares, valued at $3.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 8,720 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,051 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Friday, August 18. On Friday, October 30 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, June 8. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $13900 target. On Monday, June 12 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 29 by Brean Capital. As per Monday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 23 by TH Capital. SunTrust maintained the shares of BABA in report on Friday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Axiom Capital given on Wednesday, October 28.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $30.65 million activity. YEAMAN KEVIN J sold $2.10M worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Thursday, August 23. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $700,000 was sold by SHERMAN MARK ANDREW. The insider GOTCHER PETER C sold 3,334 shares worth $233,380. CHEW LEWIS sold $2.43M worth of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Thursday, November 1. Baker Giles sold $350,003 worth of stock.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vse Corp (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 17,165 shares to 63,764 shares, valued at $2.11M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 443,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.64, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold DLB shares while 70 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 56.24 million shares or 0.06% more from 56.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prudential invested 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Jane Street Grp Lc reported 9,856 shares stake. Fuller & Thaler Asset has invested 0.93% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Peddock Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. American Cap Management accumulated 110,541 shares. Da Davidson And Co accumulated 25,906 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Eagle Ridge Management has invested 1.16% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,487 shares. Huntington Retail Bank reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Axa, France-based fund reported 20,100 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Marathon Asset Management Llp invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 42,004 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 30.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.79 per share. DLB’s profit will be $56.07 million for 27.05 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 77.42% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Dolby Laboratories had 22 analyst reports since October 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, January 16. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by FBR Capital. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of DLB in report on Thursday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by B. Riley & Co. On Friday, July 14 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 8 by JP Morgan. Dougherty maintained Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) on Wednesday, September 13 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Dougherty & Company to “Buy” on Thursday, January 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by RF Lafferty given on Monday, October 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Wednesday, July 26.