Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 1.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 131,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.21 million, up from 129,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $181.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $160.48. About 13.03 million shares traded or 120.65% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Up 5%; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 19.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 2,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.62 million, up from 13,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare Received Proposal From Yunfeng and Alibaba for Cash Transaction Valued at $20/ADS or $40/Share; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 12/04/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL ALSO IN TALKS WITH SEVERAL GLOBAL AND CHINESE INVESTORS; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 09/05/2018 – SUNING.COM 002024.SZ SAYS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PROPOSAL IN SELLING PART OF CO’S FINANCIAL ASSETS; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: Considerable Upside For The Patient – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why the Trade War Truce Could Signal a Top for BABA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) – Alibaba Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Alibaba Group’s Shares Rose 13% Last Month – The Motley Fool” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba: The Exuberance Is Justified – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Alibaba had 202 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, August 12 by JP Morgan. Standpoint Research upgraded Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, January 21 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 10 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 1 report. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, November 5 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, January 29 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was upgraded by Vetr to “Buy” on Thursday, August 13.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 5,738 shares to 180,077 shares, valued at $13.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap Etf (VO) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,823 shares, and cut its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “These 3 Retailers Are Growing Digital Sales Much Faster Than Amazon – The Motley Fool” published on December 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Should I Add Home Depot At These Levels? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Chart Shows What A Brutal December It’s Been For The S&P 500 – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s Remain Sturdy Stocks, Raymond James Says (NYSE:HD)(NYSE:LOW) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $575.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. by 19,800 shares to 113,450 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Luxoft Holding Inc (NYSE:LXFT).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Roseborough Teresa Wynn sold $1.28M worth of stock. Shares for $169,330 were bought by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20. VADON MARK C also bought $2.00 million worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares. Lennie William G. had sold 10,854 shares worth $2.19 million on Monday, August 20. Another trade for 19,512 shares valued at $3.81 million was sold by Campbell Ann Marie. Shares for $42,405 were bought by Hewett Wayne M..

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 20. On Wednesday, November 14 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, March 21. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $210.0 target. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, October 31 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Saturday, August 29 by Vetr. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of HD in report on Monday, October 31 to “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cap Invsts holds 56.82 million shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 4,812 shares. Water Island Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 9,840 shares. Greatmark Investment Partners owns 44,614 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.43% or 22,202 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop reported 0.49% stake. Crestwood Group Limited stated it has 0.04% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Chevy Chase Holdings has 965,106 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. First Bancorporation Of Omaha holds 96,070 shares. Cullinan Assoc Inc holds 0.3% or 20,030 shares. 5,299 were accumulated by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc. Paragon Capital Limited holds 0.58% or 3,275 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Gp Ltd Llc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 234,100 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Wellington Shields Co Limited Liability Com holds 1,116 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.