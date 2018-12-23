Steinberg Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 21.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc sold 17,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.98 million, down from 79,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 6.38 million shares traded or 96.89% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 35.52% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 2.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.41 million, up from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $199.17. About 1.98 million shares traded or 38.58% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 30/05/2018 – Align Technology CEO Sees Growth in All Markets (Video); 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner

Among 17 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Align Technology had 78 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, January 29. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of ALGN in report on Wednesday, July 12 to “Hold” rating. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, November 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 13 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) rating on Thursday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $320 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, July 26 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 4 report.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 102,600 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $28.36 million activity. LACOB JOSEPH sold $2.32 million worth of stock or 10,000 shares. $3.79 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Pascaud Raphael. $9.19M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by HOGAN JOSEPH M. Beard Simon had sold 3,895 shares worth $1.50 million. Shares for $2.35M were sold by Relic Zelko on Tuesday, August 14. $1.12 million worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were sold by Kolli Sreelakshmi.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Reaction History: Align Technology, Inc., 62.5% Follow-Through Indicator, 7.0% Sensitive – Nasdaq” on October 24, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hagens Berman Files Align (NASDAQ: ALGN) Complaint and Notifies Investors of January 4, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Expanded Class Definition – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bull of the Day: Align Technology (ALGN) – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oversold Conditions For Align Technology (ALGN) – Nasdaq” published on November 09, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Align Technology SVP Chris Puco to Depart in March 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meritage has invested 0.03% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sigma Investment Counselors holds 0.26% or 5,310 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited stated it has 2,225 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial reported 47,119 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited, a New York-based fund reported 108,801 shares. Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 13,134 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Martin Currie Ltd reported 0.64% stake. Nomura owns 983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 2,546 shares. 50,348 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. 1.01 million are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Md. The North Carolina-based Willingdon Wealth has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Laurion Mngmt LP invested in 0.08% or 20,086 shares. Vantage Inv Advisors Limited Co reported 200 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.3 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 40 investors sold LKQ shares while 150 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 271.42 million shares or 0.14% more from 271.04 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 9 shares. Hound Prns has 4.26% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 36,316 shares. North Run Cap Limited Partnership holds 5.28% or 335,000 shares. Oppenheimer And Commerce owns 26,102 shares. Andra Ap holds 157,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Inc has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% or 345,199 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mngmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 7,075 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Shaker Limited Liability Com Oh accumulated 61,370 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Co holds 0.68% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 168,368 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Denali Advisors Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. LKQ had 32 analyst reports since January 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan initiated LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Tuesday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) earned “Buy” rating by Sterne Agee CRT on Wednesday, March 2. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, December 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Jefferies initiated LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) on Monday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Sunday, December 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, January 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 6 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $189,132 activity. On Thursday, June 21 the insider Subramanian Guhan bought $48,465. $26,500 worth of stock was bought by Laroyia Varun on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $53,094 was made by Zarcone Dominick P on Friday, October 26.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $159.10 million for 11.79 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More news for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were recently published by: Nasdaq.com, which released: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s article titled: “LKQ Corporation Amends and Extends its Senior Secured Credit Facility – Nasdaq” and published on November 26, 2018 is yet another important article.