Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (KSU) by 26.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 11,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,417 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.05M, up from 42,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Kansas City Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46 million shares traded or 16.09% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 25/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Re-Launches Intermodal Service between New Orleans and Dallas; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 20/04/2018 – Strong volumes lift Kansas City Southern quarterly profit; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – MAINTAIN OUTLOOK FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT VOLUME GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.33

Alliancebernstein Lp increased its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) by 11.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alliancebernstein Lp bought 208,007 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.83M, up from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alliancebernstein Lp who had been investing in Marathon Oil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 24.62 million shares traded or 74.54% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has risen 3.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – BOARD ANTICIPATES REDUCING SIZE OF BOARD AFTER 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Net $356M; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP FAMILY RATING AFFIRMED AT Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Corporation Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.43 million activity.

More notable recent Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Marathon Oil Corporation’s Drilling Machine Produced High-End Results in Q3 – Motley Fool” on November 08, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Oil Stocks That Aren’t Afraid of Sub-$50 Oil – The Motley Fool” published on November 29, 2018, Fool.com published: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” on December 02, 2018. More interesting news about Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Marathon Oil Corp: Buy This Pullback – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Oil: Buying Quality Is This Easy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 42 investors sold MRO shares while 190 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 646.46 million shares or 1.73% less from 657.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Manhattan invested 0% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Avalon Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 44,558 shares. Polygon Ltd holds 65,000 shares. Renaissance Gp Lc stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Hershey Tru owns 134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comm Fincl Bank holds 39,295 shares. 11,036 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 126,969 shares. Raymond James Svcs Incorporated holds 0.06% in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) or 610,599 shares. Carlson Cap Lp reported 1.07M shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc reported 264,857 shares stake. Gateway Advisers owns 41,484 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.63 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 154,765 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 372,828 shares.

Among 37 analysts covering Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Marathon Oil Corporation had 130 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, July 11. The rating was maintained by RF Lafferty with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 20. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, December 13. As per Thursday, December 15, the company rating was downgraded by Instinet. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Wednesday, December 14 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, January 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 19 by Susquehanna. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) on Sunday, November 8 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, October 6.

Alliancebernstein Lp, which manages about $153.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) by 103,505 shares to 11.78 million shares, valued at $579.22 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 126,744 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,911 shares, and cut its stake in Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE:WD).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern Still Hasn’t Arrived – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For Kansas City Southern – Benzinga” on October 18, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern: Waiting For The Breakout – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2018.

Among 26 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 101 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 23 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the shares of KSU in report on Wednesday, October 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, January 25 by Cowen & Co. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 2 report. Bank of America maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Monday, February 22. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $77 target. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 19 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 19 report. On Thursday, November 30 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”.

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $917.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversif by 21,880 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $24.55M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Trust Short S&P500 by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,339 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Jpmorgan Usd Emerging (EMB).