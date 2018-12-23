Cove Street Capital Llc increased Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) stake by 52.66% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cove Street Capital Llc acquired 4,273 shares as Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)’s stock declined 7.83%. The Cove Street Capital Llc holds 12,387 shares with $1.09M value, up from 8,114 last quarter. Msc Industrial Direct Co Inc now has $4.17 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 728,795 shares traded or 57.54% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 10.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Sees 3Q EPS $1.37-EPS $1.43; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q EPS $2.06; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 10/04/2018 – MSC Industrial 2Q Net $117.6M; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 23/04/2018 – DJ MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSM); 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST

Allsquare Wealth Management Llc decreased General Electric Co Com (GE) stake by 55% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Allsquare Wealth Management Llc sold 46,555 shares as General Electric Co Com (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Allsquare Wealth Management Llc holds 38,090 shares with $430,000 value, down from 84,645 last quarter. General Electric Co Com now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65M shares traded or 35.32% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/03/2018 – General Electric is exploring a sale of the electrical engineering business which it acquired for $3.2 billion in 2011; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 08/03/2018 – TARGET – STOCKTON PREVIOUSLY WORKED AT GE; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Operating Margin 10.2%, Up 60 Basis Points; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – From sneakers to the Dow’s biggest loser: Skechers, General Electric may see big moves on earnings; 21/05/2018 – GE agrees $11bn transport tie-up; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage Inc owns 33,981 shares. Altrinsic Lc invested 0.97% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hennessy Advisors invested in 541,736 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Copeland Cap reported 38,098 shares. Cordasco Finance Networks holds 0.03% or 2,470 shares. Greatmark invested in 0.29% or 81,607 shares. 96,484 were reported by Banque Pictet Cie. Brandywine Tru reported 0.71% stake. Charter Tru Comm invested in 1.11% or 862,984 shares. Kiltearn Ptnrs Llp has 4.73% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18.19M shares. Philadelphia reported 32,580 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has 85,800 shares. Valmark Advisers invested in 0.01% or 37,230 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company owns 0.18% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 41,140 shares. Salient Tru Lta holds 149,659 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. The insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares worth $94,800. On Tuesday, July 24 CULP H LAWRENCE JR bought $2.49M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 191,000 shares. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, June 26. UBS maintained the shares of GE in report on Wednesday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”. Wolfe Research upgraded General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, October 2 to “Outperform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 8. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, June 29. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $1.55 million activity. Shares for $480,956 were sold by WRIGHT DAVID. 1,500 shares valued at $132,641 were sold by KELLY DENIS F on Tuesday, August 21. POLLI GREGORY also sold $716,347 worth of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) on Thursday, July 26. 2,500 shares valued at $218,750 were sold by Jilla Rustom on Wednesday, November 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.26, from 1.51 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold MSM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 40.15 million shares or 5.58% more from 38.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank invested in 0.02% or 29,496 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Brookstone Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Manufacturers Life The stated it has 76,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs reported 0.03% stake. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.08% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Parkside National Bank & Tru has 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.01% or 3,700 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia owns 386,238 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 721,317 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 16,100 shares. Horizon Kinetics Limited Com has invested 0.01% in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 34,587 shares or 0% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd holds 0% or 54 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MSC Industrial Direct Co had 3 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MSM in report on Thursday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

