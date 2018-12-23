Voya Investment Management Llc decreased Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) stake by 22.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 436,929 shares as Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM)’s stock declined 1.51%. The Voya Investment Management Llc holds 1.54M shares with $28.32 million value, down from 1.98 million last quarter. Select Med Hldgs Corp now has $2.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.61. About 2.59 million shares traded or 288.70% up from the average. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has risen 1.79% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 Adj EPS 97c-Adj EPS $1.12; 23/04/2018 – DJ Select Medical Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEM); 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL SEES FY ADJ EPS 97C TO $1.12, EST. $1.05; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Rev $1.25B; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL 1Q OPER REV. $1.25B, EST. $1.23B

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Legg Mason Inc (LM) stake by 92.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc analyzed 13,085 shares as Legg Mason Inc (LM)'s stock declined 13.25%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 1,039 shares with $32,000 value, down from 14,124 last quarter. Legg Mason Inc now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.95. About 2.09 million shares traded or 135.58% up from the average. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 33.64% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.64% the S&P500.

Analysts await Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. SEM’s profit will be $28.43 million for 18.58 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Select Medical Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Select Medical Holdings had 3 analyst reports since October 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, November 5 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”.

Among 3 analysts covering Legg Mason (NYSE:LM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Legg Mason had 7 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, October 11. On Friday, July 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. The stock of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) on Thursday, August 2 with “Underweight” rating. As per Thursday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 16.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.01 per share. LM’s profit will be $71.83 million for 7.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Legg Mason, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Since September 24, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $317,905 activity. $317,905 worth of Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) was sold by Cashman Frances.