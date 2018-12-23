Alpha Windward Has Increased Hess (HES) Stake; Brand Value Etf (NYSEARCA:BVAL) Shorts Raised By 496.3%

Brand Value Etf (NYSEARCA:BVAL) had an increase of 496.3% in short interest. BVAL’s SI was 16,100 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 496.3% from 2,700 shares previously. With 5,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Brand Value Etf (NYSEARCA:BVAL)’s short sellers to cover BVAL’s short positions. The ETF decreased 1.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.09. About 203 shares traded. Brand Value ETF (NYSEARCA:BVAL) has declined 0.06% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc increased Hess Corp (HES) stake by 1208.45% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpha Windward Llc acquired 8,580 shares as Hess Corp (HES)’s stock declined 17.68%. The Alpha Windward Llc holds 9,290 shares with $665,000 value, up from 710 last quarter. Hess Corp now has $12.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.64% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $41.49. About 8.60 million shares traded or 120.85% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 23/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS WILL ADD THIRD FRACK CREW TO BAKKEN BY END OF YEAR; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.7B; 26/04/2018 – HESS BUYS INTEREST IN NEW ACREAGE OFFSHORE GUYANA; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold HES shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 227.84 million shares or 3.40% less from 235.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.07% or 884,165 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 42,084 shares. Bbt Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 8,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 57,243 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan reported 0.01% stake. King Luther Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Cna Corp invested 0.74% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca, California-based fund reported 11,700 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated invested in 5,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 27,726 shares. Brandywine Inv Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 288,794 shares. 9,008 are held by Keybank Association Oh. Moneta Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,223 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 18 were accumulated by Exane Derivatives. Jupiter Asset Management reported 0.1% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Alpha Windward Llc decreased Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) stake by 13,085 shares to 1,039 valued at $32,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) stake by 5,340 shares and now owns 339 shares. Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) was reduced too.

