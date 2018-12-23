Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased Nxstage Medical Inc (NXTM) stake by 9.12% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 303,311 shares as Nxstage Medical Inc (NXTM)’s stock rose 2.02%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 3.02 million shares with $84.33M value, down from 3.33M last quarter. Nxstage Medical Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $28.76. About 1.35 million shares traded or 98.32% up from the average. Nxstage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) has risen 12.62% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXTM News: 04/05/2018 – Flossbach Von Storch AG Buys New 4.5% Position in NxStage; 22/03/2018 – NxStage Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ NxStage Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXTM); 13/04/2018 – Medisystems Announces US Release of MasterGuard® Plus; 15/03/2018 – NxStage Celebrates Fifth Annual National Home Hemodialysis Day; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 13/03/2018 – Seven Unique NxStage Abstracts Presented During the 38th Annual Dialysis Conference; 19/03/2018 – FDA: NxStage Medical, Inc.- NxStage PureFlow B Solution – Premixed Dialysate for Hemodialysis with NxStage System One

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS) had an increase of 3.63% in short interest. CRVS’s SI was 1.07 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.63% from 1.03M shares previously. With 96,200 avg volume, 11 days are for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRVS)’s short sellers to cover CRVS’s short positions. The SI to Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 9.01%. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $4.12. About 529,285 shares traded or 466.04% up from the average. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) has declined 45.51% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CRVS News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Corvus Pharmaceuticals; 03/05/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 63c; 19/03/2018 – BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS 6.7 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS BEGINS OFFERING UP TO $50.0M IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – ADAMS STREET PARTNERS, LLC – HOLD SECURITIES OF CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC FOR INVESTMENT PURPOSES; 07/03/2018 – Corvus Integration Selects ldentiv Smart Card Reader Board for Multi-Biometric Solution Used for Border Patrol; 26/04/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Initiation of Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of Investigational Anti-CD73 Antibody, CPI-006, in Patients with Advanced Cancer; 03/05/2018 – CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC CRVS.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 12/03/2018 – Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters

More notable recent Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Daily Biotech Pulse: Abeona Fires CEO, Loxo Passes FDA Muster, Bristol-Myers Flunks Lung Cancer Trial – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Corvus Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corvus Pharmaceuticals Remains A High-Risk Investment – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2018. More interesting news about Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Corvus Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Investor & Analyst Event on November 10, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 05, 2018.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. The company has market cap of $120.64 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Express Scripts Hldg Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) stake by 1.05M shares to 1.32 million valued at $125.55M in 2018Q3. It also upped Amtrust Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:AFSI) stake by 1.17M shares and now owns 2.86 million shares. Andeavor was raised too.