Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada (NASDAQ:CORV) had a decrease of 1.1% in short interest. CORV’s SI was 1.31M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 1.1% from 1.32M shares previously. With 125,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada (NASDAQ:CORV)’s short sellers to cover CORV’s short positions. The SI to Correvio Pharma Corp – Ordinary Shares (canada’s float is 4.72%. The stock decreased 6.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 814,391 shares traded or 443.87% up from the average. Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) has risen 142.96% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.96% the S&P500.

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased Orbotech Ltd (ORBK) stake by 273.73% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alpine Associates Management Inc acquired 1.43 million shares as Orbotech Ltd (ORBK)’s stock declined 5.26%. The Alpine Associates Management Inc holds 1.95M shares with $115.76M value, up from 521,084 last quarter. Orbotech Ltd now has $2.66B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.7. About 410,156 shares traded or 43.68% up from the average. Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) has risen 15.21% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBK News: 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – NO APPROVAL BY KLA-TENCOR STOCKHOLDERS IS REQUIRED FOR DEAL; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – HAS RECEIVED ORDERS TOTALING APPROXIMATELY $50 MLN FROM TAIPEI-BASED CAREER TECHNOLOGY; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – IN LIGHT OF PENDING ACQUISITION BY KLA-TENCOR CORPORATION, CO WILL NOT PROVIDE GUIDANCE OTHER THAN WITH RESPECT TO QTRLY REVENUES; 15/05/2018 – Sandell Asset Management Buys New 1% Position in Orbotech; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Orbotech 1Q EPS 61c; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WITH CASH FROM COMBINED COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET; 08/05/2018 – ORBOTECH SEES 2Q REV. $250.0M TO $265M, EST. $257.7M

Correvio Pharma Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides various products to meet the needs of acute care physicians and patients worldwide. The company has market cap of $82.91 million. It develops, acquires, and commercializes various brands for the in-hospital acute care market segment. It currently has negative earnings. The company's portfolio of marketed brands include Xydalba for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Zevtera/Mabelio (ceftobiprole medocaril sodium), a cephalosporin antibiotic for the treatment of community and hospital-acquired pneumonia; and Brinavess (vernakalant IV) for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation to sinus rhythm.

More notable recent Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on December 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Correvio to refile U.S. marketing application for Brinavess; shares up 22% premarket – Seeking Alpha” published on October 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Correvio up 49% premarket on U.S. approval path for Brinavess – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018. More interesting news about Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Correvio Pharma 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2018 : A, WPM, CREE, VIAV, HOLI, EC, RMTI, MBII, CORV, CATS, MARK, SORL – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased Akorn Inc (NASDAQ:AKRX) stake by 258,966 shares to 600,258 valued at $7.79M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Mitel Networks Corp (NASDAQ:MITL) stake by 116,500 shares and now owns 5.54 million shares. Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO) was reduced too.

More recent Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ORBK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 11/30/2018 – Nasdaq” on November 30, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm says China comment will not revive NXP deal – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 03, 2018 was also an interesting one.