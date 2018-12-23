Alps Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Simon Property (SPG) by 22.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc sold 3,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.20% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.28 million, down from 16,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Simon Property for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19 million shares traded or 101.31% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 14.83% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 09/04/2018 – Simon Begins Transformational Redevelopments At Five Properties; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN AT LEAST FIVE NEW HOTELS AT SIMON SHOPPING CENTERS OVER NEXT SEVERAL YEARS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Simon Property Group’s A2 Senior Unsecured Debt Rating, Outlook Is Stable

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp International (SCI) by 34.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 766,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.02% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.73M, down from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Service Corp International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 2.42 million shares traded or 89.51% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 19.68% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q REV. $794.5M, EST. $805.8M; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $25.29 million activity. RYAN THOMAS L had sold 90,000 shares worth $3.71 million on Tuesday, August 14. 53,600 shares were sold by Nash Elisabeth G., worth $2.38 million. $4.53M worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was sold by TANZBERGER ERIC D on Tuesday, August 14. $1.06M worth of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was sold by Sangalis Gregory T on Friday, November 16. 7,835 Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) shares with value of $309,671 were sold by Williams Edward E. The insider Tidwell Steven A sold 9,300 shares worth $426,865.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.5 per share. SCI’s profit will be $101.33M for 17.32 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Service Corporation International had 21 analyst reports since October 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Sunday, April 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 18 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Thursday, November 2 report. The rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, August 2. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 21 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $50 target in Monday, September 17 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, November 3. On Friday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 3,700 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.90 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold SCI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 149.94 million shares or 2.03% more from 146.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Howe Rusling reported 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Twin Tree Management LP reported 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Leavell Management Inc, a Alabama-based fund reported 19,224 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 624,254 shares. 89,535 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Pitcairn has 8,622 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 12,752 are owned by Stephens Ar. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc) owns 21,553 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 200 shares. Ancora Advsr Limited Com has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Alpha Cubed Invs Lc reported 6,700 shares stake. Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Fayez Sarofim And Com stated it has 74,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Turtle Creek Asset owns 6.14% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 1.78 million shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Limited Company (Wy) has 0.01% invested in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 175 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), 17 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Simon Property Group had 79 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 27 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 17. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, October 29 with “Outperform”. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Monday, July 17. On Friday, June 16 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) on Wednesday, November 1 with “Hold” rating. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 11 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $188 target in Monday, February 26 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, January 20 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, March 21.

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.23 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.11 from last year’s $3.12 per share. SPG’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 12.76 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.05 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.90% EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.27 million activity. The insider RULLI JOHN sold $1.12 million.