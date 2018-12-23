Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 0.9% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 58,198 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 6.44M shares with $313.50 million value, down from 6.50 million last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks

Alps Advisors Inc increased Natl Instruments (NATI) stake by 203.44% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Alps Advisors Inc acquired 21,996 shares as Natl Instruments (NATI)’s stock declined 2.23%. The Alps Advisors Inc holds 32,808 shares with $1.59 million value, up from 10,812 last quarter. Natl Instruments now has $5.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.27. About 1.17M shares traded or 64.75% up from the average. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has risen 10.44% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 22C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 22/05/2018 – Nl Introduces lnstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments to Host Investor Conference at NlWeek; 22/05/2018 – New Nl Data-Logging Software Addresses Key Automotive Challenges; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 26/04/2018 – Nl Declares Quarterly Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Nl Accelerates Beyond the Speed of Innovation with LabVlEW 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Family Firm has invested 0.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Paloma Prns Mngmt Com reported 732,792 shares stake. Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has invested 0.99% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Gru Inc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 58,958 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Texas-based Yacktman Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 3.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 1.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Whitnell & reported 27,986 shares stake. New England Research And Mgmt accumulated 86,150 shares or 2.73% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.34% or 26,381 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Evergreen Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,905 shares. Birinyi Associates holds 6,323 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company owns 96 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Baystate Wealth Ltd Com has 8,365 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 19. Robert W. Baird initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, November 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Thursday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. On Thursday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, September 4. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 15. Nomura downgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Friday, December 14. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $50 target.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 sales for $27.41 million activity. $3.32 million worth of stock was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Thursday, November 29. 217,420 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares with value of $10.28 million were sold by Robbins Charles. $196,324 worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by CHANDLER MARK D on Friday, November 23. On Friday, September 14 Tan Irving sold $3.24M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 68,308 shares. The insider Goeckeler David sold 35,000 shares worth $1.51 million. BHATT PRAT sold $1.52M worth of stock. $1.20M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was sold by WEST STEVEN M.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) stake by 75,398 shares to 2.76M valued at $184.64M in 2018Q3. It also upped Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) stake by 13,985 shares and now owns 3.70 million shares. Ishares Tr (CSJ) was raised too.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 42 selling transactions for $26.96 million activity. The insider TRUCHARD JAMES J sold 17,500 shares worth $739,550. On Monday, October 8 the insider KODOSKY JEFFREY L sold $72,992. Shares for $65,697 were sold by Roiko John Charles on Wednesday, August 29. $222,108 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) was sold by Rust Scott Arthur. $122,950 worth of National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) was sold by Starkloff Eric Howard on Tuesday, October 30.

Alps Advisors Inc decreased Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) stake by 626,382 shares to 1.25M valued at $3.39M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Novagold Res (NYSEMKT:NG) stake by 358,989 shares and now owns 320,501 shares. Dollar General (NYSE:DG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.54, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 14 investors sold NATI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 97.39 million shares or 1.11% less from 98.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alps Advsr Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 22,832 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has 0.01% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 186,609 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.04% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) or 187,888 shares. 22,465 were reported by Raymond James &. New York-based Tompkins Corp has invested 0.01% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Invesco reported 1.74 million shares stake. Illinois-based Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc), New York-based fund reported 12,461 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). Profund Llc stated it has 0.02% in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI). M&T Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 10,769 shares. Janney Management Ltd Liability invested in 7,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) for 8,110 shares.