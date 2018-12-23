Provident Investment Management Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 39.69% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 3,938 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock declined 10.86%. The Provident Investment Management Inc holds 5,984 shares with $675,000 value, down from 9,922 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $313.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.36% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $94.17. About 41.31 million shares traded or 137.09% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- Moelis, JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET MGMT WORKING W/ OFAC; 29/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3 Certs Rtgs; 25/03/2018 – Relative Value in U.S. Treasuries Not Enough to Tempt JPMorgan; 03/05/2018 – InsideBitcoins: Exclusive: Behind the Scenes of JP Morgan’s New Blockchain Plan -; 06/03/2018 – JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – U.S. Cellular Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 4.31% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc analyzed 6,619 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)'s stock declined 0.45%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 147,104 shares with $7.16M value, down from 153,723 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $188.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $41.85. About 77.92M shares traded or 203.91% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beacon Capital has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 10.86M were reported by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corporation. Sarasin Ptnrs Llp reported 2.04 million shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corporation stated it has 62,600 shares. Cue Financial Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.87% or 12,806 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 7,775 shares. Colonial Trust Advsrs owns 101,478 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6.19M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 8.15 million shares stake. Argent Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 4.02% or 1.04 million shares. 227,500 were reported by Matthew 25 Mgmt. Valicenti Advisory Service holds 35,200 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company reported 0.76% stake. Wespac Ltd Liability reported 7,058 shares stake. Northeast Inv stated it has 212,150 shares.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $3.38 million activity. Smith Gordon also sold $3.50M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $125,281 worth of stock or 1,150 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.51 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "JPMorgan Chase & Co. declares $0.80 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on December 11, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal" published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "JPMorgan Stock Faces Steeper Declines – Seeking Alpha" on December 04, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 26. The company was maintained on Monday, September 17 by Bank of America. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, December 7 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JPM in report on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by DZ Bank.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 16.10 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Ltd Com owns 1.55M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 1.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Renaissance Invest Grp Inc Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,744 shares. Df Dent & Communications invested in 0.06% or 62,356 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Com reported 600 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Co reported 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma has 0.14% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,776 shares. 26,390 were accumulated by Opus Group Incorporated Limited Liability. American And Management stated it has 2,450 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Company stated it has 24,631 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Ltd Llc owns 7.12M shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,036 shares. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc accumulated 2.07 million shares. Sand Hill Glob Ltd Liability Com, California-based fund reported 12,655 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Cisco Systems had 10 analyst reports since July 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Robert W. Baird. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, December 14 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 15. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $53 target. On Thursday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 4 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, November 15. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Thursday, November 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $43 target in Thursday, August 16 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Thursday, November 15 with “Outperform”.

