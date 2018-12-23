Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 9,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,941 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.53 million, up from 36,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.76 million shares traded or 54.93% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has declined 4.24% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 13/04/2018 – INSTITUTIONAL SHAREHOLDER SERVICES (ISS) RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST UNILEVER’S REMUNERATION POLICY; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q OTHER INCOME 1B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS BLUEAIR HAS SEEN SLOWDOWN IN CHINA AFTER GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS AROUND AIR POLLUTION; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS PRICING DIFFICULTIES FOCUSED AROUND BRAZIL, INDONESIA, INDIA AND UK

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 1,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,769 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.26 million, up from 7,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $304.55. About 7.64 million shares traded or 80.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/05/2018 – BOEING DEFENSE CHIEF LEANNE CARET SPEAKS TO REPORTERS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – IN CONNECTION WITH NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION ACCOUNTING STANDARD, CO REMOVED 66 ORDERS FROM BACKLOG; 10/04/2018 – BOEING – CO, QATAR AIRWAYS SIGNED A LETTER OF INTENT TO PURCHASE FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS, VALUED AT $1.7 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 23/04/2018 – BA NOW USING OTHER JETS IN FLEET TO COVER FOR ROLLS DISRUPTIONS; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR F/A-18 JETS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS NONE OF 737 JETS FOR IRAN ARE IN COMPANY’S BACKLOG

Among 12 analysts covering Unilever (NYSE:UL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Unilever had 15 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) on Tuesday, December 13 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) earned “Outperform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, August 22. On Wednesday, August 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) earned “Hold” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, March 27. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, December 7. The stock of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, July 22. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, August 10 by RBC Capital Markets. ABN Amro downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, April 3 report. The company was initiated on Friday, March 17 by Macquarie Research.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $268.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 6,952 shares to 10,023 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 18,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,151 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 39,775 shares to 688,495 shares, valued at $41.94M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in San Juan Basin Rtubi (NYSE:SJT) by 207,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 27 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Boeing had 126 analyst reports since August 26, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research upgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, February 18 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Monday, June 4 with “Neutral”. As per Monday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Edward Jones upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 13 report. As per Friday, March 24, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $455 target in Thursday, April 26 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, December 12 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 8 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.69% stake. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0.04% or 79,143 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 146,882 shares. Fairview Cap Management Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ferguson Wellman Mngmt Inc holds 1.22% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100,212 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 15,919 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 4,120 shares. Janney Capital Ltd Liability Co has 0.68% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sky Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 842 shares. Dorsey Whitney Limited Liability Corp holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,479 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 14,806 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv reported 834,427 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. First Dallas Secs, a Texas-based fund reported 16,411 shares. Sit Investment Assoc Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 51,674 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks stated it has 251,771 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings.

