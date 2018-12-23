AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) soars 1.49% on December 22-23

AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $4.07711000000002E-05 or 1.49% trading at $0.0027724348. According to International Crypto Analysts, AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) eyes $0.00304967828 target on the road to $0.00721751736388512. ALTCOM last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0027724348 and low of $0.0027316637 for December 22-23. The open was $0.0027316637.

AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is up 30.28% in the last 30 days from $0.002128 per coin. Its down -54.53% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.006097 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago ALTCOM traded at $0.02988. AltCommunity Coin maximum coins available are 163,359. ALTCOM uses SkunkHash algorithm and PoW/PoS proof type. It was started on 20/08/2017.

AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm.