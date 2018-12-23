Altfest L J & Company Inc decreased Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) stake by 38.86% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Altfest L J & Company Inc sold 2,148 shares as Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)’s stock declined 7.60%. The Altfest L J & Company Inc holds 3,379 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 5,527 last quarter. Lockheed Martin Corp now has $72.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.29% or $8.74 during the last trading session, reaching $256.55. About 3.74M shares traded or 197.83% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has declined 5.10% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Top procurement official quits German defence ministry; 09/05/2018 – ActiveState Offers Way to Ship Software Faster & Keep Control; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS EXPLORING OPTIONS TO HELP JAPAN WITH FUTURE JET FIGHTER; 05/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Collaborates with SAS on Cutting-Edge Analytics; 05/04/2018 – FITCH REVISES LOCKHEED MARTIN’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin secured a $928 million U.S. Air Force contract to build hypersonic weapons, the Pentagon said Wednesday in a statement; 24/05/2018 – Trump scraps North Korea summit, warns Kim that military ready; 06/03/2018 – lnterceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE

Halsey Associates Inc increased Kansas City Southern (KSU) stake by 4.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc acquired 3,114 shares as Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s stock declined 18.42%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 78,551 shares with $8.90 million value, up from 75,437 last quarter. Kansas City Southern now has $9.43 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 1.46 million shares traded or 16.08% up from the average. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has declined 12.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – GLG Partners Adds XL Group, Exits Kansas City Southern: 13F; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 08/03/2018 – KSU:RESOLUTION DISMISSES PRELIM INVESTIGATING AUTHORITY REPORT; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kansas City Southern, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSU); 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Defending Your Lockheed Martin Shares – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Japan eyes more F-35 stealth jets – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Florida launch: SpaceX to send Lockheed-built satellite up with Harris Corp. tech – Orlando Business Journal” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Lockheed/Boeing Futuristic Helicopter Prototype Is Delayed Again – The Motley Fool” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Big deal announcements for Boeing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $13.89 million activity. Lavan Maryanne also sold $2.35 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) shares. HEWSON MARILLYN A sold 25,000 shares worth $8.09M. Tanner Bruce L also sold $3.46M worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) on Wednesday, November 7.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $4.34 earnings per share, up 0.93% or $0.04 from last year’s $4.3 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 14.78 P/E if the $4.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.14 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.56% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) stake by 8,715 shares to 116,136 valued at $11.80 million in 2018Q3. It also upped First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) stake by 19,769 shares and now owns 112,517 shares. Ishares Tr (STIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold LMT shares while 373 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 214.43 million shares or 0.52% less from 215.56 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Atria Invs Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Rmb Capital Lc has invested 0.06% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 11,565 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 22,600 shares. Willis Counsel holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 43,100 shares. Roundview Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,308 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 134,861 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 279,992 shares stake. Gam Hldg Ag reported 53,337 shares. Rhode Island-based Washington has invested 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). National Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 8.65M shares. Bell Bank has 617 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 11,341 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Lockheed Martin had 15 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Berenberg given on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, July 25. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 25 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 25. As per Wednesday, November 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Conviction Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Wednesday, October 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $386 target in Thursday, October 11 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold KSU shares while 173 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 84.45 million shares or 1.44% less from 85.69 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First In has 660 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt owns 972 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.1% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd accumulated 19,041 shares. Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Staley Cap Advisers reported 0.66% stake. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 120 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research has invested 0.17% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Exane Derivatives has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Coastline Trust Com owns 6,498 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 76,168 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

More notable recent Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Predictable Stocks With Wide Margins of Safety – GuruFocus.com” on December 19, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Snap, Kansas City Southern, Intel, Methanex, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Acadia Healthcare â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) – Q3 Earnings Outlook For Kansas City Southern – Benzinga” with publication date: October 18, 2018.

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) stake by 2,445 shares to 64,651 valued at $14.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced General Electric (NYSE:GE) stake by 36,520 shares and now owns 136,296 shares. Iqvia Holdings was reduced too.