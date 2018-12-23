Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (UTX) by 21.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 6,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,573 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 32,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.18. About 12.47 million shares traded or 126.01% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has declined 2.44% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 08/03/2018 – United Technologies Doesn’t Need to Lose Weight — Heard on the Street

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Altria Group (MO) by 4.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,619 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.65M, up from 169,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Altria Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS BEGINS; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.00, REV VIEW $19.64 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Altria’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated accumulated 0.09% or 7,700 shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.47% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,749 are owned by Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability. First Interstate Bank reported 11,085 shares. Coastline Trust reported 9,760 shares. Hayek Kallen Inv reported 55,411 shares. 91,302 are held by Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Primecap Management Co Ca holds 0.02% or 529,204 shares. The Massachusetts-based Liberty Mutual Asset Management Inc has invested 0.1% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Confluence Wealth Management Limited Com reported 4,168 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na, a Texas-based fund reported 20,699 shares. 352,344 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Greatmark Inv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). First Foundation Advsr reported 236,542 shares.

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, July 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 31 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 26 by UBS. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Berenberg. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 5 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, June 27 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $469.31M and $535.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 3,045 shares to 124,354 shares, valued at $20.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 6,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,951 shares, and cut its stake in V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Among 25 analysts covering United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. United Technologies Corporation had 92 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Monday, September 19 report. On Friday, July 7 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of UTX in report on Tuesday, April 3 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 22 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 3. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 3. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, July 22 to “Hold” rating. The stock of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 6. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of UTX in report on Wednesday, September 6 with “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Monday, December 5 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, down 3.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.6 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.33B for 17.24 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.41 million activity. $1.94 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) was sold by Gill Charles D on Thursday, July 26.

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $369.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 10,593 shares to 35,225 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 27,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.07, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold UTX shares while 518 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 628.79 million shares or 0.08% less from 629.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Coho Prtn reported 0.01% stake. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.94% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Barry Inv Advisors Lc invested in 1,634 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,542 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.28% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sun Life Fincl invested in 6,310 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Univest Of Pennsylvania reported 24,131 shares stake. Choate Investment Advisors reported 0.24% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Provident Communication reported 0.02% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 88,644 were reported by Connors Investor Service. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 567 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 98,100 shares. Welch Group Ltd Llc holds 199,123 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs reported 15,565 shares.