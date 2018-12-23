Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 19.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 14.93M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $900.66 million, up from 12.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 4.44% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 97,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $65.32 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $18.17. About 10.41M shares traded or 73.58% up from the average. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 11.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 26/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS NOBLE ENERGY AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 21/03/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – FINALIZED AGREEMENT WITH EPIC PIPELINE LP TO TRANSPORT CRUDE OIL FROM CO’S DELAWARE BASIN ACREAGE POSITION TO CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Noble Energy at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Revised to Positive; 30/05/2018 – Noble Energy Elects Barbara J. Duganier to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS SAYS IT SECURES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS FOR PERMIAN BASIN-TO-CORPUS CHRISTI CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.55 million activity. Another trade for 17,020 shares valued at $630,421 was made by Rimer Charles J. on Tuesday, July 10.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $3.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 25,579 shares to 41.65M shares, valued at $707.59 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 39.12 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 274.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp.

Among 37 analysts covering Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL), 27 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Noble Energy Inc. had 139 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 18 by Mizuho. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Sterne Agee CRT upgraded the shares of NBL in report on Wednesday, May 25 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, December 18. As per Tuesday, December 19, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global. As per Wednesday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 21 by Nomura. Piper Jaffray initiated Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) on Wednesday, June 8 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NBL in report on Friday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.29, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 64 investors sold NBL shares while 171 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 465.33 million shares or 0.02% more from 465.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 2.63M shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 33,940 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 0% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 746,544 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co owns 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 231,384 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 490,508 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Waddell And Reed Inc holds 0.09% or 1.28M shares. Investec Asset Limited reported 882,106 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 69,636 shares. Inv Of Virginia Ltd Co holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 103,649 shares. Eagle Boston Management Inc owns 40,865 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 744 shares. Two Sigma Securities Llc has 31,860 shares. The Michigan-based Plante Moran Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ironwood Financial Limited Com reported 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Analysts await Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 43.75% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.32 per share. NBL’s profit will be $85.82 million for 25.24 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Noble Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stearns Financial Group owns 20,112 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase reported 1.56M shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited owns 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 77 shares. Moreover, Morgan Dempsey Lc has 2.44% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Voloridge Inv Limited Liability stated it has 271,159 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.36% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 37,530 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 0.37% or 66,649 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highbridge Capital Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bridges Management Inc has 0.57% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 10,195 shares. Todd Asset Management Lc has 0.61% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 370,477 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp owns 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 470 shares. Lynch Assocs In holds 32,709 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Transamerica Fincl Advsrs Incorporated owns 98 shares.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $10.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 675,303 shares to 3.99 million shares, valued at $679.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 7,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $184,966 activity.

