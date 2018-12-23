Laffer Investments increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 144 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,139 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $671.79M, up from 10,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46M shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500.

Hourglass Capital Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 19.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc bought 46,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 281,916 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.65M, up from 235,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 11.80M shares traded or 22.28% up from the average. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 33.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO REPORT FY 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS BETWEEN $5.50 AND $6.50; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 26/04/2018 – AAL CEO SEES HIGHER FUEL PRICES AS `NEAR-TERM PROBLEM’; 07/03/2018 – Booking.com Announces the Ultimate ‘Book the U.S’ List Featuring a Basketball Suite at AmericanAirlines Arena; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Rev $10.4B

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $385.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,550 shares to 182,819 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,500 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Cronos Group, Tesla and American Airlines – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why You Must Hold onto American Airlines (AAL) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “American Airlines Group, Inc. (AAL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, AAL – Nasdaq” published on October 15, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of JKI – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 61 investors sold AAL shares while 154 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 362.38 million shares or 1.18% less from 366.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 7,439 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 177,530 are owned by Strs Ohio. Cls Invests Llc has 186 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 111,632 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 163,038 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 174,667 were accumulated by Stifel. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 219,401 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.01% or 335 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Comm Limited Company has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 6,263 shares. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.01% or 19,272 shares. 11,844 are held by Regent Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Asset Mngmt One invested in 0.02% or 192,277 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.36% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). J Goldman And Limited Partnership owns 11,515 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. CAHILL JOHN T also bought $836,763 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares.

Among 24 analysts covering American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL), 18 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. American Airlines Group had 103 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Vetr. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, June 16 to “Underperform”. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of AAL in report on Thursday, January 7 to “Outperform” rating. On Wednesday, October 10 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, April 1 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, January 31. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, April 12. On Wednesday, January 4 the stock rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform”. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) earned “Reduce” rating by HSBC on Wednesday, November 25. The stock of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, September 2 by Imperial Capital.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Aphria Is Bouncing Back Today – Motley Fool” on December 07, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Altria & Cronos Rumor: What â€˜Big Tobaccoâ€™ Gets If It Becomes â€˜Big Cannabisâ€™ – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why I’m Buying The Dip In Altria – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Altria Reportedly In Talks To Buy Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)(NYSE:MO) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Altria Grossly Overpaid for Its Equity Stake in Pot Stock Cronos Group – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $403.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 155 shares to 11,803 shares, valued at $300.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS) by 535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,438 shares, and cut its stake in Ladder Capitol Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corporation has 0.12% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 9,441 shares. Sonata Cap Grp holds 0.29% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 6,995 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 19,424 shares. Ashford Cap Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 8,718 shares. Strategic Ser Inc holds 0.06% or 7,110 shares. Van Eck Associates Corp holds 0.02% or 57,590 shares. Maryland invested in 0.19% or 24,012 shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation reported 19,798 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Estabrook Capital invested in 195 shares or 0% of the stock. Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.17% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.3% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Vigilant Ltd Liability Corp has 293 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank holds 327,230 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Lsv Asset owns 482,669 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs invested in 0.12% or 12,171 shares.