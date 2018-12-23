Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) formed double top with $8.24 target or 8.00% above today’s $7.63 share price. Altus Midstream Company (ALTM) has $2.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 240,003 shares traded. Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) has declined 14.49% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.49% the S&P500.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inccommon Stock (NYSE:BR) had a decrease of 17.76% in short interest. BR’s SI was 2.40M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 17.76% from 2.92M shares previously. With 1.32M avg volume, 2 days are for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inccommon Stock (NYSE:BR)’s short sellers to cover BR’s short positions. The SI to Broadridge Financial Solutions Inccommon Stock’s float is 2.08%. The stock decreased 1.81% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.87M shares traded or 61.90% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 11.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1

More important recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018, also Streetinsider.com published article titled: “Broadridge (BR) Reports Election of Tim Gokey to Board – StreetInsider.com”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 06, 2018. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadridge Finance: Have You Ever Heard Of Boring Growth? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 20 investors sold Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. shares while 231 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 3.27% less from 95.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. East Coast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.35% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Bluecrest Cap Management Limited invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 132,038 shares. The Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Manufacturers Life Communication The accumulated 130,160 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 53,645 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.3% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 5,500 are owned by Sector Pension Board. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 700,972 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort L P invested in 0.26% or 8,710 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 30 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 7,017 shares. Leavell Mngmt accumulated 13,011 shares. 9,716 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Optimum reported 233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

