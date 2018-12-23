Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 28.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 108,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 276,108 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.98M, down from 384,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03 million shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 18/04/2018 – P&G Deal Would Add Vitamins, Supplements to Lineup of OTC Products; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY FABRIC AND HOME CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) by 38.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,192 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.07. About 10.03 million shares traded or 54.57% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 13.65% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.65% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS C&DS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $8.25-$9.25; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi Is Currently Vice Pres of Caterpillar’s Industrial Power Systems Division; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Miners Increasing Capital Expenditures in 2018; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – ONCE BONFIELD JOINS CATERPILLAR, CREED WILL CONTINUE SERVING IN HIS CAPACITY AS FSD VICE PRESIDENT

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 sales for $98.11 million activity. Another trade for 7,828 shares valued at $715,072 was made by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, November 9. $9.54M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Bishop Steven D on Friday, November 9. On Wednesday, August 22 the insider Magesvaran Suranjan sold $269,526. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $927,424 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.78M. $276,951 worth of stock was sold by Matthew Price on Friday, November 2.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 4,967 shares to 16,469 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 73,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp Del Com (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Former P&G manager hired as CFO of Airbnb – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Stock Analysis: Kellogg Company – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Former P&G CEO to help lead $1B tech firm with major Cincinnati operation – Cincinnati Business Courier” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Former P&G executive hired as CFO of Newell Brands – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 22, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Corp Nj reported 0.03% stake. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc has 0.22% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 40,296 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al reported 312,622 shares stake. Family Firm holds 0.08% or 2,766 shares. Hodges Cap Inc reported 17,106 shares. 304 are held by Smart Portfolios Ltd. 128,809 were accumulated by Covington Mgmt. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 831,703 shares. Argent Tru reported 1.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Scotia Capital Incorporated holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 431,173 shares. 97,416 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc. Tiedemann Ltd holds 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 12,959 shares. Salient Tru Lta reported 241,333 shares. 10,289 were reported by Syntal Capital Partners Limited Liability Co. Woodmont Investment Counsel stated it has 1.54% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, October 17. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 24. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 19 by Bank of America. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 19 by Jefferies. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 20 by Deutsche Bank. Atlantic Securities initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, January 6 report. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, January 27 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 56 investors sold CAT shares while 401 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 382.91 million shares or 2.93% less from 394.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tirschwell Loewy Incorporated invested 0.08% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Stearns Financial holds 2,399 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Or owns 8,788 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Mariner Wealth Advisors owns 3,562 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv reported 11,396 shares. Kistler has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 14,760 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 47,758 shares. Utah Retirement System owns 107,979 shares. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company reported 92,015 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.35% or 16,828 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, North Star Asset has 0.06% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.6% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $215.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fund (EFA) by 7,959 shares to 127,583 shares, valued at $8.67M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar Crawling Along – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Bank Of America Sees 20% Upside In Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) – Benzinga” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Forget Tariffs: Caterpillar Is Digging Up Great Profits – Seeking Alpha” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) – The 5 Things I Look For In A Potential Trade – Benzinga” published on December 07, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing Company (The) (NYSE:BA), Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Fed Meeting Starts With Market Off To Worst December Start in 38 Years – Benzinga” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), 20 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Caterpillar Inc. had 151 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Thursday, September 14 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, June 16, the company rating was maintained by Axiom Capital. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, March 16 by Tigress Financial. Credit Suisse maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Wednesday, October 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, January 26. The stock of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 3 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, December 5. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, July 26 with “Neutral”.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $5.28 million activity. On Friday, October 26 the insider De Lange Bob bought $124,826.