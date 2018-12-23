Tortoise Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 78.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Investment Management Llc sold 421 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 117 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $234,000, down from 538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video); 15/03/2018 – The company has some of the biggest names in Silicon Valley, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff and Jeff Bezos; 22/03/2018 – TV Technology: Bleacher Report Uses axle ai and Amazon Web Services to Prepare, Manage and Deliver Media Assets; 04/04/2018 – Amazon could do a lot to fix the US health care system – but Walmart could do more; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 16/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: the health care joint venture announced by Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon, and JPMorgan Chase in January is

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook 30303 (FB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc bought 29,012 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,468 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.08M, up from 196,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook 30303 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 16/04/2018 – Praveen Chakravarty: The larger lessons for India from the Facebook data scandal; 10/04/2018 – Manifold CEO Says Election Is Biggest Challenge Facing Facebook (Video); 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet With European Lawmakers on Facebook’s Use of Data; 08/05/2018 – David Cochrane: EXCLUSIVE by @ciaraobrien: Facebook announces ban on foreign-funded advertisements aimed at #8thre; 10/05/2018 – Russian-Backed Facebook Ads Show 2016 Election Strategy (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg to hold talks with top EU data official; 29/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Tim Cook talks Facebook, data privacy, domestic manufacturing and tech in education; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thune Signals Tech Companies Should Take Notice, Things Are Changing; 09/04/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: Klobuchar Statement on Announcement that Data from 87 Million Facebook Users was Shared with Cambridge

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon pushes hard in online ads – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The G20 Summit & Today’s Trending Stocks: AMZN, DIS, CRM – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/21/2018: AMZN,DFRG,NKE,KMX – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMZN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Web Services Announces Cloud Robotics Development Service (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 28. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $120000 target. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, October 23. Monness Crespi & Hardt has “Buy” rating and $705 target. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, February 2. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 24 report. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 10 report. SunTrust maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, October 5 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co given on Friday, August 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, August 28. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Deutsche Bank.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc, which manages about $469.58M and $380.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,563 shares to 42,219 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) by 163,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. Olsavsky Brian T had sold 2,030 shares worth $3.21M on Thursday, November 15. The insider BEZOS JEFFREY P sold 3,200 shares worth $5.31 million. $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Reynolds Shelley. $952,500 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. $3.02M worth of stock was sold by Zapolsky David on Thursday, November 15. $2.70M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 24,948 were reported by Twin Capital Incorporated. Profund Advisors Lc invested in 64,378 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,873 shares. Highlander Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,285 shares or 1.43% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B owns 666 shares. Peddock Limited Liability Corp reported 320 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc reported 656 shares. Fcg Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.51% or 741 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.92% stake. 241,137 are owned by Us National Bank De. Sunbelt Secs has 1.89% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,758 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability has 1,732 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp holds 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.03M shares. Prescott Group Incorporated Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 100 shares.

Wafra Investment Advisory Group Inc, which manages about $7.55B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 15,520 shares to 264,532 shares, valued at $29.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Mat (NYSE:MLM) by 35,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,800 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, December 1. As per Thursday, April 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 26. Credit Suisse maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, January 8. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $232.0 target. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 5 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 9 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 10 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Suntrust Robinson with “Buy” on Monday, January 25. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 27. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 31.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Not Wrong About Everything – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Massive Selloff Positions FB Stock to Add Friends Again – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 74 selling transactions for $1.63 billion activity. Wehner David M. also sold $2.00M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. Shares for $113,678 were sold by Stretch Colin. 2,112 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $294,835. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $10.75 million on Thursday, June 28. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 37,982 shares worth $7.74 million. Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of stock or 3,300 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Texas-based Westwood Group Inc has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Calamos Advisors Limited Liability has 1.80M shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim holds 2.56% or 2.98M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Capital Mngmt has invested 1.68% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Decatur Capital Inc reported 68,073 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 2.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Emerald Advisers Inc Pa reported 6,128 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Rothschild Capital Prns holds 6.55% or 89,687 shares in its portfolio. 125,950 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 1.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 15,302 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company. Sterling Global Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.96% or 1,345 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has 6,496 shares. Hs Mgmt Ptnrs Ltd has invested 5.62% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Texas Yale holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,970 shares.