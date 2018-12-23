Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp Com (DHR) by 29.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 35,649 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,905 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.83 million, up from 119,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $98.48. About 6.29M shares traded or 127.26% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 9.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 06/03/2018 Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tektronix Meets 3D Sensing Test Challenges with New Keithley Model 2606B System SourceMeter SMU; 26/04/2018 – eMaint CMMS takes top honors in Plant Engineering and Uptime Magazine awards; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 09/03/2018 – PE Hub: Danaher claims victory for Summit’s Integrated DNA in $2 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER IS SAID TO HAVE APPROACHED GE ON LIFE SCIENCES UNIT: DJ; 07/03/2018 – Danaher: Better-Than-Expected Results in Life Sciences, Diagnostics Platforms; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 312 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.04M, up from 8,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 15/05/2018 – Amazon tests ads tool to compete with Google, Criteo, sources say; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes with Alexa; 05/04/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: “Government sales have helped propel AWS to become Amazon’s biggest profit source” — $4.3b in oper net,; 09/05/2018 – Walmart has confirmed it is buying a majority stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion A new chapter begins in its rivalry with Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos Says Company Has Topped 100 Million Prime Members

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, December 1 report. Credit Suisse maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, February 2 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 20 by Nomura. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 11 by Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report. On Friday, October 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 29 by Canaccord Genuity. Tigress Financial maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 5.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 20,945 shares to 108,852 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) by 58,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,175 shares, and cut its stake in Estee Lauder Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap stated it has 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 5,557 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 96,630 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 416 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested in 80,025 shares or 3.22% of the stock. Alkeon Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 238,920 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 148,730 shares. Cypress Cap holds 1,556 shares. Kj Harrison Prtn Inc owns 0.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,780 shares. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Communication holds 0.12% or 3,845 shares. Botty holds 4.86% or 8,917 shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Gru Limited holds 280 shares. Moreover, Compton Cap Ri has 1.1% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,396 shares. Barr E S & reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.96 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, September 12. Reynolds Shelley sold 435 shares worth $824,513. 1,927 shares valued at $3.66 million were sold by Zapolsky David on Wednesday, August 15. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.21M worth of stock or 2,030 shares. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $3.90M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $2.70 million were sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $36.38 million activity. On Wednesday, November 7 the insider COMAS DANIEL L sold $3.74 million. The insider LUTZ ROBERT S sold $1.51M. 9,074 Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares with value of $932,099 were sold by Lalor Angela S. $2.92 million worth of stock was sold by DANIEL WILLIAM K on Wednesday, October 24. King William sold $5.43 million worth of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Monday, November 5. On Monday, July 30 the insider Joyce Thomas Patrick JR sold $10.69M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 26 investors sold DHR shares while 346 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 513.23 million shares or 0.85% less from 517.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Cap Lc owns 637,519 shares for 2.38% of their portfolio. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor accumulated 8,660 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Bourgeon Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 3.74% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2,155 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lpl stated it has 81,741 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Partners has invested 0.18% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Stack Finance Management has invested 2.84% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 4,926 shares stake. United Automobile Association has 0.15% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Willow Creek Wealth stated it has 2,068 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Town & Country Fincl Bank & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 2,045 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy Inc accumulated 247,916 shares. Lee Danner & Bass stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 61,416 shares.

Among 20 analysts covering Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Danaher Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, July 10. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Friday, November 11 to “Outperform”. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, October 23 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 20 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, October 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $104 target in Monday, April 18 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of DHR in report on Thursday, February 1 with “Buy” rating.

