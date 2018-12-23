Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 96.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 225,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.85% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 7,563 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $449,000, down from 233,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $64.9. About 3.86M shares traded or 100.44% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 38.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Has Ability to Increase Facility Size By Up to Added $600M, Subject to Certain Conditions; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 666 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,898 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.82M, up from 7,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon to open checkout-free stores in Chicago and San Francisco; 11/04/2018 – The surprising trait Jeff Bezos looks for in successful employees; 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Trump tweeted another attack on Amazon – this time focusing his criticism on The Washington Post; 02/04/2018 – Inside Jeff Bezos’ $84.9 billion empire; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold CHD shares while 224 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 197.15 million shares or 3.70% less from 204.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,640 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 16,375 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 279,191 shares. Portland Glob Advsrs Lc has 54,114 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Incorporated holds 0.06% or 891,337 shares. De Burlo Group invested in 1.33% or 119,400 shares. Chevy Chase Tru reported 0.05% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Finemark National Bank & Trust accumulated 13,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Investment Of America has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Charter, New Hampshire-based fund reported 8,536 shares. Carret Asset Management Ltd Com owns 82,894 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.36% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Among 21 analysts covering Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD), 5 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 9 sales for $45.07 million activity. 315,820 shares valued at $18.03 million were sold by Tursi Louis on Friday, August 17. Shares for $1.07M were sold by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. Craigie James sold 300,000 shares worth $19.93 million. The insider KATZ STEVEN J sold 16,780 shares worth $1.09 million. Another trade for 17,027 shares valued at $889,234 was sold by FARRELL MATTHEW. LEBLANC ROBERT D also sold $980,755 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. CHD’s profit will be $145.28 million for 27.50 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% EPS growth.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 19,579 shares to 88,622 shares, valued at $6.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 95,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. $2.70M worth of stock was sold by Jassy Andrew R on Thursday, November 15. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M. $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q. On Monday, October 29 BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 16,964 shares. 435 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $854.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 8,423 shares to 21,363 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,186 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc invested 3.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Franklin Resources Incorporated owns 1.24M shares. 504 are owned by Valmark Advisers. High Pointe Limited Com reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Columbus Circle stated it has 53,718 shares or 2.15% of all its holdings. First City Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.64% or 478 shares. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability invested 0.73% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Waverton Inv Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,928 shares. Allen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 7,514 shares. Violich Management has 579 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 11.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 769 shares. Grimes Inc has 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,372 shares. Massachusetts-based Hellman Jordan Management Ma has invested 17.3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Liberty Mutual Grp Inc Asset Management Inc has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

