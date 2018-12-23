Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 247 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,323 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $92.78M, down from 46,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 05/04/2018 – KUDLOW SAYS TRUMP’S AMAZON CONCERNS `VERY REASONABLE’; 07/03/2018 – The Information: Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Amazon has already visited D-FW in HQ2 search, favors downtown Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 20/04/2018 – Feedvisor Introduces Feedvisor Inspire: Annual Conference for Top Amazon Sellers; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 29/03/2018 – Amazon does collect state sales taxes on products it sells directly in all 45 states that have a state sales tax; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan

Rwc Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 25.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp sold 56,367 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 165,479 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.86M, down from 221,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $128.09. About 19.73M shares traded or 109.08% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Diker Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 1.28% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 59,584 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 9,855 shares. Stanley owns 7,882 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Torray Ltd Liability Company reported 1.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp reported 17,715 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Ledyard Bancorporation reported 1.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 212,820 shares. Paw holds 0.81% or 5,500 shares in its portfolio. American Asset Management holds 5,365 shares. Pinebridge Invests LP stated it has 255,957 shares. Cadence Comml Bank Na invested in 2.96% or 56,387 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc owns 17,612 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. Bluefin Trading Lc invested in 11,401 shares or 0.15% of the stock. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Tru Invest Services owns 51,345 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, April 20. Barclays Capital upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, December 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Friday, June 16. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $140 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, October 7 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, October 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, September 22. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $133 target in Wednesday, July 20 report. On Monday, August 31 the stock rating was downgraded by Vetr to “Strong-Buy”.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 21,208 shares to 194,846 shares, valued at $30.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 78,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $79.44 million activity. 30,943 shares valued at $4.41M were sold by Sneed Michael E on Friday, November 23. 40,000 shares were sold by Duato Joaquin, worth $5.77 million. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60 million worth of stock or 264,465 shares. On Friday, December 14 the insider PRINCE CHARLES bought $268,731. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. $133,910 worth of stock was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D on Friday, December 14.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.09M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, August 20. 1,927 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.66 million. 2,054 shares were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M, worth $3.90M. Shares for $952,500 were sold by McGrath Judith A on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $824,513 were sold by Reynolds Shelley on Wednesday, August 15. $5.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 6 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, July 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 24 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. Monness maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Monday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Monday, July 10. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 29 by Wedbush. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 16. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 23 by Mizuho. Suntrust Robinson maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy” rating.