Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Tri (TY) by 44.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 33,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,204 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.15M, down from 74,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Tri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 105,369 shares traded or 38.17% up from the average. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has declined 3.11% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 165 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 415 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $831,000, up from 250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 12/04/2018 – AMAZON-RING CLOSE ACQUISITION; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON SAID TO HAVE LOOKED AT POSSIBILITY OF EXPANDING RETAIL FOOTPRINT BY ACQUIRING SOME LOCATIONS FROM TOYS “R” US – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 03/04/2018 – Amazon Music Announces Immersive Programming Experience The Soundboard with Elton John; 10/04/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO OFFER $1B-$2B FLIPKART BREAK FEE: FACTORDAILY; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders review of U.S. Postal Service; 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.24, from 2.41 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 9 investors sold TY shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 4.95 million shares or 3.04% less from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salem Counselors reported 1,468 shares. Stratos Wealth invested in 0% or 958 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 8,156 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 15,887 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp reported 93,828 shares stake. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Cohen & Steers stated it has 41,204 shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 22,157 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Ltd Company invested in 6.9% or 577,835 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 8,826 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 17,318 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 504 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Patten invested in 0.02% or 2,129 shares. Signature Financial Mgmt reported 86,114 shares. Next Fincl Gru holds 0.04% or 3,077 shares in its portfolio.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,700 shares to 8,739 shares, valued at $17.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Holdings Lp by 852,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Prudential Financial sees 2019 EPS $12.50-$13.00 – Seeking Alpha" on December 06, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Tri-Continental Corporation Announces Record and Meeting Dates for 89th Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire" published on December 13, 2018, Fool.com published: "This Won't Be J.C. Penney's Last Black Friday – The Motley Fool" on November 24, 2018.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "Amazon Is Taking Its Bottom Line More Seriously – The Motley Fool" on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon Is Hiding A Big Surprise – Seeking Alpha" published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: "Amazon invites users to help Alexa – Seeking Alpha" on December 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 7.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,228 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.57% or 3,862 shares. Old Natl State Bank In accumulated 2,362 shares. First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.74% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natl Pension Ser holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 359,670 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,540 shares. City Trust Fl owns 2,354 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio. Coatue Management Ltd Llc has 272,550 shares. Light Street Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 51,608 shares. Bartlett And Comm Lc has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 24,294 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns holds 0.22% or 341 shares. Shaker Investments Lc Oh holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 982 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com owns 848 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. On Thursday, September 6 WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.92 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,000 shares. The insider STONESIFER PATRICIA Q sold $2.31M. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31 million worth of stock. Blackburn Jeffrey M sold $8.02 million worth of stock. Reynolds Shelley also sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares. Zapolsky David also sold $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 41,402 shares to 685,755 shares, valued at $171.21M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 308,061 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).