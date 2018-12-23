Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ameresco (AMRC) by 41.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 170,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 237,260 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.24 million, down from 407,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ameresco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 251,350 shares traded or 76.61% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 66.33% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 EPS 55c-EPS 65c; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco Sees FY18 Rev $765M-$800M; 06/03/2018 – AMERESCO INC AMRC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.55 TO $0.65; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy lmprovements; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 23/05/2018 – Ameresco Partners with Portland Public Schools for Phase 8 Energy Improvements; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Sees 2018 EPS 60c-EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco Backs 2018 Rev $765M-$800M; 23/04/2018 – AMERESCO AMERESCO’S WOODLAND MEADOWS LANDFILL STATE-OF-THE-ART

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) by 11.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.81% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8.00 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.08 million, down from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scorpio Tankers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.60 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.70% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.67. About 24.56 million shares traded or 281.07% up from the average. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has declined 31.89% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.89% the S&P500. Some Historical STNG News: 17/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – UPON COMPLETION OF AGREEMENT, CO’S LIQUIDITY IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY $42 MLN IN AGGREGATE AFTER REPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – SIGNED TERM SHEETS OR AGREED MAIN TERMS FOR BANK LOANS AND SALE LEASEBACKS TO REFINANCE SOME OF ITS OUTSTANDING SECURED INDEBTEDNESS; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO REPORTS SALE & LEASEBACK PACTS FOR SIX MR PRODUCT; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS 1Q TCE REV. $153.1M, EST. $154.0M; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS INC – CO SIGNED TERM SHEETS THAT, IF CONSUMMATED, WOULD BE EXPECTED TO RAISE $334 MLN IN AGGREGATE OF NEW LIQUIDITY; 25/04/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS SEES $334M IN NEW LIQUIDITY FROM TERM SHEETS; 29/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Agrees to Sell, Lease Back Six MR Product Tankers; 01/05/2018 – Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Commitments for New Loan Facilities; 29/05/2018 – SCORPIO TANKERS – WILL BAREBOAT CHARTER-IN VESSELS FOR A PERIOD OF 8 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Scorpio Tankers 1Q Loss/Shr 10c

Among 12 analysts covering Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Scorpio Tankers Inc. had 41 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on Monday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Jefferies maintained Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) rating on Thursday, November 16. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $5.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, December 18 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank initiated it with “Hold” rating and $9.0 target in Tuesday, December 15 report. The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 27. The stock of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7.0 target in Monday, September 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, May 26.

Analysts await Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Scorpio Tankers Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% EPS growth.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $802.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $33.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc.

More notable recent Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Scorpio Tankers to sell, leaseback seven product tankers – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Navig8 Product Tankers’ Shareholders Approve Merger – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Scorpio Tankers Announces Update on Scrubbers NYSE:STNG – GlobeNewswire” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scorpio Tankers: Bargain Priced Despite Enormous Yearly Progress – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2016.

More notable recent Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ameresco Acquires TerraNavigator, LLC to Expand Its Pipeline of Renewable Energy Assets – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “CWEN vs. AMRC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Zacks.com” published on September 26, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Ameresco to Participate in the 6th Annual ROTH New Industrials Corporate Access Day – Business Wire” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ameresco, Inc. 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 19, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Analysts await Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 60.42% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.48 per share. AMRC’s profit will be $8.74 million for 18.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Ameresco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ameresco had 18 analyst reports since October 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 9 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) rating on Sunday, October 29. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $8.5 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Roth Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital on Wednesday, March 7. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AMRC in report on Thursday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer maintained Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) on Wednesday, May 2 with “Outperform” rating. The company was initiated on Wednesday, October 14 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 9 by Oppenheimer. The rating was initiated by TH Capital with “Neutral” on Friday, December 30.