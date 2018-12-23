Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) by 3.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 9,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 238,245 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $26.61M, down from 247,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.48. About 1.46 million shares traded or 81.99% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 27/03/2018 – Varian Eclipse Customers Take Top Overall Spots at World Championships of Treatment Planning; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N SAYS NOTES RECEIPT OF COMPETING BID BY SIRTEX; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD OF SIRTEX IS CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN SCHEME; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR); 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China

Brandes Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 6.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp sold 59,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 882,440 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.17 million, down from 941,576 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.13. About 2.59 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.68% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q REV. MXN263.86B, EST. MXN261.61B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMERICA MOVIL TO PROPOSE MXN0.32/SHARE DIVIDEND; 14/03/2018 – America Movil to roll out 4.5G in 76 cities by end-2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q REV. MXN253.4B VS EST. MXN253.4B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.58M for 25.35 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 15,340 shares to 60,130 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 59,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. 1,324 Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) shares with value of $152,923 were sold by KUO JOHN W. Shares for $101,603 were sold by BISCHOPING GARY E JR on Wednesday, October 31. 10,000 shares valued at $1.11M were sold by GUERTIN TIMOTHY E on Wednesday, September 5.

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Tuesday, October 20 to “Neutral” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $99.0 target in Monday, August 28 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Thursday, June 28 report. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $115.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, November 30 with “Hold”. Robert W. Baird maintained Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Wednesday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $76 target in Monday, September 28 report. Citigroup maintained Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) rating on Wednesday, October 31. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $145 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bright Rock Mgmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). First Advisors Lp holds 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) or 5,929 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Prio Wealth Partnership accumulated 14,006 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 94,163 shares. City Holdg reported 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Community Commercial Bank Na accumulated 0% or 166 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Ancora Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.34% or 77,987 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Stephens Ar holds 342 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company has 0.03% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 201,402 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc has 385 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wesbanco Bancshares Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 6,505 shares. Rampart Mgmt Llc invested in 5,483 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Among 14 analysts covering America Movil S.A.B. (NYSE:AMX), 7 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. America Movil S.A.B. had 36 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, November 28 the stock rating was initiated by UBS with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AMX in report on Monday, October 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, October 28. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 3 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 13 by Scotia Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 7. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, December 11. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $19.0 target in Thursday, February 15 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, October 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 287.50% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. AMX’s profit will be $989.68M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 586,648 shares to 7.90M shares, valued at $122.04M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) by 20,708 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

