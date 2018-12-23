Among 2 analysts covering Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had 2 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, October 26 to “Hold”. BTIG Research downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) on Friday, October 26 to “Neutral” rating. See Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) latest ratings:

American Capital Management Inc increased Verint Systems (VRNT) stake by 1.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc acquired 19,555 shares as Verint Systems (VRNT)’s stock declined 8.14%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 1.48 million shares with $74.11M value, up from 1.46M last quarter. Verint Systems now has $2.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 6.66% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 941,489 shares traded or 148.47% up from the average. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 11.80% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Verint Systems is in talks to merge its security division with Israeli cyber surveillance firm NSO Group in a deal worth about $1 billion; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 17/05/2018 – Verint Names AARP “Customer Engagement Excellence Overall Winner” from Its Engage 2018 Global Customer Conference; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”

Since September 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $7.96 million activity. $327,839 worth of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) was sold by FANTE PETER on Friday, September 7. The insider MORIAH ELAN sold $1.95 million. BODNER DAN sold 61,298 shares worth $2.98 million. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,750 was made by Nottenburg Richard N on Monday, September 10. $468,839 worth of stock was sold by Robinson Douglas on Tuesday, September 11. On Monday, September 10 the insider SAFIR HOWARD sold $200,280.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold VRNT shares while 65 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 58.37 million shares or 0.60% less from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 55,572 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company owns 126,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Prudential Pcl, Illinois-based fund reported 377,100 shares. Cetera Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 607,633 shares. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 25,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 66,230 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advent Cap Mngmt De reported 0% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Phocas Fincl Corporation has 177,531 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Glob Endowment Management LP invested in 10,180 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Com has 115 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Comm Ny stated it has 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us reported 0.21% stake.

More notable recent Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Verint Systems reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance – Seeking Alpha" on December 06, 2018

American Capital Management Inc decreased Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) stake by 19,089 shares to 1.01 million valued at $80.75 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Home Depot (NYSE:HD) stake by 2,882 shares and now owns 10,155 shares. Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.0024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0791. About 11.79 million shares traded or 32.74% up from the average. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) has declined 80.80% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGYP News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $36.1M; 10/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SGYP) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – SYNERGY CONDUCTING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC BUSINESS DEV OPTIONS; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc; 29/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data at Digestive Disease Week (DDW); 31/03/2018 – Synergy Pharma Conference Set By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 07/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Synergy Pharmaceuticals Investors of the April 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Alerts them to the Expanded Class Period

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company has market cap of $19.62 million. The Company’s lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 93.74 million shares or 2.70% less from 96.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 31,500 shares. Susquehanna Interest Group Llp stated it has 2.18 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 80,256 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 0% invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 180 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 2.42M shares. 1.03M were reported by Citigroup. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 31,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtn Limited invested in 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Live Your Vision Ltd Llc reported 228 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated stated it has 0% in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 25,368 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 22.30M shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 0% or 24,630 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) or 37,640 shares. 19,020 were reported by Prudential.