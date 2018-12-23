American Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Real Page (RP) by 1.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc bought 10,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 727,451 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.94M, up from 716,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Real Page for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 845,677 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.07% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M

Wendell David Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 1.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wendell David Associates Inc sold 1,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,353 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.81 million, down from 158,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.52 during the last trading session, reaching $175.19. About 8.37 million shares traded or 73.26% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 32.53% since December 23, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.53% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.14 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 28.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $473,978 activity. On Friday, November 2 the insider DAVIS RICHARD K bought $486,015.

Wendell David Associates Inc, which manages about $664.31 million and $642.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,210 shares to 119,505 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Int’l (NYSE:HON) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW).

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 2,882 shares to 10,155 shares, valued at $2.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 14,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,693 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 23 selling transactions for $169.20 million activity. Shares for $343,070 were sold by KANE CHARLES on Thursday, November 8. 476,962 shares were sold by Seren Capital – Ltd., worth $27.06 million. Monk David G also sold $1.23 million worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) shares. 25,000 shares were sold by HILL W BRYAN, worth $1.54M on Thursday, August 30. On Tuesday, September 4 Chaney William P sold $1.57M worth of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 25,000 shares. Glover Ashley Chaffin had sold 18,000 shares worth $1.11M on Thursday, August 30.

