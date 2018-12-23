Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gaming And Leisure Properties (GLPI) by 31.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 16,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.43M, up from 52,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaming And Leisure Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.8. About 1.77 million shares traded or 44.88% up from the average. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has declined 4.36% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ICAHN ENTERPRISES LP – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITION; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE REPORTS A TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 8% TO 10% ACCRETIVE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q EBITDA $221.3M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado, Gaming & Leisure to Buy Tropicana for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Acquisition of the Real Estate Assets of Tropicana Entertainment

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 53.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 2.14M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $151.02 million, up from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $25.13. About 10.09 million shares traded or 45.79% up from the average. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has declined 23.91% since December 23, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 26/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C

Since November 5, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity. Marshall Joseph W III bought $33,330 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. HANDLER DAVID A also bought $368,500 worth of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Friday, November 9.

Among 14 analysts covering Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Gaming and Leisure Properties had 38 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, September 26, the company rating was initiated by UBS. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 6 by Susquehanna. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, December 15. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Jefferies. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 15 by JMP Securities. The company was initiated on Friday, June 2 by Ladenburg. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, October 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, August 10. Ladenburg maintained it with “Buy” rating and $40.0 target in Monday, February 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 11 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 32 investors sold GLPI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 179.18 million shares or 0.56% less from 180.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 327,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 11,624 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,152 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 750 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation invested in 296,500 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.37% or 10.08 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP invested in 50,418 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 9,500 were reported by Menta Capital Ltd Com. Hg Vora Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.75 million shares stake. Cibc Bankshares Usa holds 12,162 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Inv Mgmt has 2.13% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 850,257 shares. Missouri-based Ent Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hbk Lp invested in 0.02% or 52,606 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 558 shares. Harris Assocs LP holds 3.11 million shares.

Among 23 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 9 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. PulteGroup had 89 analyst reports since September 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, August 7 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, September 29 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Mizuho on Wednesday, October 25 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, October 25 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, October 25. The stock of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, April 24. Buckingham Research upgraded PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) on Wednesday, April 25 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, November 12 report. On Wednesday, March 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. FBR Capital maintained it with “Mkt Perform” rating and $23 target in Friday, October 21 report.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $144,800 activity.